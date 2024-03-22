Modesto Nuts Set Promotions

Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts, 2023 California League Champions, announced the club's 2024 full promotions schedule for home games at John Thurman Field.

Individual tickets for all 2024 games at John Thurman Field are on sale NOW at modestonuts.com/tickets, and by phone at (209) 572-4487.

The Nuts' begin their 2024 season with a Championship Celebration on Opening Day April 9, 2024. There will be a Championship Ring (presented by Valley First Credit Union) giveaway to the first 500 fans at the gates. The gates open at 6:00 and the game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Throughout the season you can find giveaways such as the first 200 fans on May 18 who will receive a $5.00 Save Mart gift card.

Be sure to mark your calendar for August 2,2024. The first 500 fans to arrive will receive an Edgar Martinez Bobblehead, presented by Port City Barbers.

Throughout the season there will be a multitude of special theme nights. We start our season with our Championship Celebration and Firework show. This season we will have Breast Cancer Awareness Night on April 26 presented by Sutter Health.

Our Independence Day Celebration is on July 3rdwith the ONLY PUBLIC FIREWORKS show in tow! Our first Golf themed night, presented by Michleob Ultra on August 3rd. Once again we are proud to announce our continued theme nights with Los Alebrijes de Modesto. Lucha Libre and Carros Locos returns in 2024. Fans will also have the added fun of playing LOTERIA (Mexican form of bingo) during our Alebrijes games. Be sure to join us for Developmental Disabilities Night/ Defender for the Diamond Series, as the Nuts will sport our very own marvel themed jersey. Call or head to our website (modestonuts.com/tickets) to purchase your tickets.

"The 2024 season will be a special one" states Veronica Hernandez, General Manager for the Modesto Nuts. "The end of last season was EPIC. Seeing a packed stadium engulfed in the game for Game 1 of the Championship Series will be something engrained in our memories forever" Hernandez continued. Hernandez states she is excited to finally be able to celebrate the 2023 Championship with the fans. She said "Expect a toast on Opening Day, be sure to grab your champagne so we can cheers together".

In addition, the Nuts will continue their three weekly promotions:

Together Tuesdays - Every Tuesday home game, the Nuts offer a free ticket to those who donate (2) items (either non-perishable foods, books, or gently-used clothing). Bring your items to the box office to receive a FREE ticket! Thanks to Valley First Credit Union.

Silver Sluggers - Presented by HearingLife. Fans 55 and older are eligible to join our Silver Sluggers program to receive a discount at EVERY Wednesday home game. For more information visit modestonuts.com/silversluggers.

Pups & Pints - Presented by Bark/Sit Means Sit and Michelob Ultra. At every Thursday home game, bring your dog out to the ballpark and enjoy our Pups & Pints area. A place where your furry friend can be off-leash! Every pup must have a waiver filled out for each game. Dog sections include: 208, 210, 212, 214.

For the complete 2024 promotions schedule and more information, please visit modestonuts.com/tickets.

The Nuts are set to begin the season with Opening Night on Tuesday April 9, 2024. Single game tickets are now on Sale.

