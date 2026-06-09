Mlv Champions Dallas Pulse Sign Thai National Team Standout Ajcharaporn "Pure" Kongyot for 2027 Season

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE, reigning Major League Volleyball Champions, have signed Ajcharaporn Kongyot (pronounced Ah-ja-ra-porn Kong-yot, known as "Pure") for the 2027 Major League Volleyball season.

Kongyot, a 6-foot outside hitter from Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, is known for her explosive attacking ability, vertical presence and ball control. "Pure is an outstanding player with experience competing at the highest levels of international volleyball," said Shannon Winzer, head coach for Dallas PULSE. "Pure is exactly the type of high-caliber player who can help us as we shape our next chapter in 2027. Her attacking ability along with strong ball control and competitive maturity fits where we are taking the team to compete again at the highest level."

Kongyot brings extensive international experience to Dallas after competing professionally in Japan, Turkey, Indonesia and Thailand. She is currently competing with the Thailand Women's National Team in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), one of the sport's premier international competitions featuring the world's top 18 national teams.

She played the 2025-26 season with Aranmare Yamagata in Japan, following two seasons with NEC Red Rockets Kawasaki, one of Japan's premier volleyball clubs. Her professional career also includes time with Sariyer Belediyesi in Turkey and BNI46 in Indonesia, giving her experience across multiple styles of play and high-level international competition.

A longtime member of the Thailand Women's National Team, Kongyot served as captain in 2025 and competed in Olympic qualifying tournaments for the 2016 Rio and 2024 Paris Olympic Games. She was named Best Outside Hitter in the 2025 SEA Women's V. League, earned MVP honors at the 2025 Kor Royal Cup and was named Thailand League MVP in both the 2016-17 and 2019-20 seasons.

Kongyot played with Rattana Bundit University (RBAC) in Bangkok, where she helped lead her team to gold at the 2018 Thailand University Games. Prior to that, she played professionally in Thailand with Nakhon Ratchasima, Federbrau, and Supreme TIP Chonburi, where she began her professional career in 2010.

Additional player announcements will continue to be made throughout June as Dallas PULSE unveils its 2027 roster. Season ticket information and updates on the 2027 season are available at DallasPulseVB.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from June 9, 2026

Mlv Champions Dallas Pulse Sign Thai National Team Standout Ajcharaporn "Pure" Kongyot for 2027 Season - Dallas Pulse

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