Sports stats

MLS NEXT Pro LAFC2

MLS NEXT PRO: Los Angeles Football Club 2 vs Tacoma Defiance: June 29, 2025

June 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
LAFC2 YouTube Video


You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/

Check out the LAFC2 Statistics



MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 29, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent LAFC2 Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central