MLS NEXT GA CUP: U16 LA Galaxy vs Boca Juniors: March 28, 2026
Published on March 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present the 2026 Generation adidas Cup, the largest and most competitive edition of the tournament to date. With 88 teams from 14 countries across four continents, including an expanded Girls Division, the tournament will showcase top international clubs and MLS academies competing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, from March 27 to April 4. International powerhouses FC Barcelona, FC Bayern, and Boca Juniors are among the clubs set to take the stage. The future of the game is here - live on MLS YouTube.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 28, 2026
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