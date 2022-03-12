MLB Cancels Big League Weekend Spring Training Games at Las Vegas Ballpark

March 12, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - Major League Baseball announced that Big League Weekend Spring Training Games featuring the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies that was scheduled for Friday-Saturday, March 18-19 at Las Vegas Ballpark® have been canceled.

Fans who purchased tickets to the Spring Training games for Friday-Saturday, March 18-19 through ticketmaster.com will be refunded to the credit card used to purchase tickets.

NOTE: The refunds through ticketmaster.com can take up to 30 days.

Aviators season and group ticket buyers will be contacted directly by the ticket office with various options for Big League Weekend tickets that were purchased.

MLB is planning to have all 30 teams play their entire spring training schedules exclusively in Arizona and Florida.

The complete Spring Training schedule is available on mlb.com.

The Aviators will open the 150-game Triple-A West schedule with the 2022 home opener on Tuesday, April 5 against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Aviators single-game tickets are on sale now through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office. *The box office hours (off season) are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed on Saturday and Sunday. *

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from March 12, 2022

MLB Cancels Big League Weekend Spring Training Games at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas Aviators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.