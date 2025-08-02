Mitchell Puts on a Clinic in Elusiveness! I CFL

August 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Bo Levi Mitchell shakes off defenders and wills his team down the field, finishing the drive with a hard-earned touchdown throw!







Canadian Football League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.