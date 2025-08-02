CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Mitchell Puts on a Clinic in Elusiveness! I CFL

August 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video


Bo Levi Mitchell shakes off defenders and wills his team down the field, finishing the drive with a hard-earned touchdown throw!

