CFL Toronto Argonauts

Mital Powers Through for the Argos TD!

Published on June 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


Mital makes his way into the endzone for the Argos TD

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 12, 2026


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