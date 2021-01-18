Missoula's Baseball Legacy Continues to Grow

January 18, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Monday morning, Baseball America released their annual Top 100 Prospect list - tabbing the most highly touted prospects throughout all 30 MLB franchises. In total 10 former Pioneer Leaguers received honors, four of those having previously called Missoula their home turf.

94 - Alek Thomas, OF:

Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Thomas (20), showcased elite speed and bat skills during his tenure with Missoula - finishing the season with a .341 batting average. He's drawn to players such as Andrew Benintendi and Jacoby Ellsbury, carrying alongside his impressive comparisons, scouts have set Thomas with a MLB debut ETA of 2022 as he sits as the #2 overall prospect in the Diamondbacks organization.

93 - Kristian Robinson, OF:

After joining Missoula midway through the 2018 campaign, Robinson (20), brought his unrivaled athleticism and out-of-this-world power to the Garden City. The following season, Robinson was tabbed as the best "Power Hitting" prospect in the entire organization. With an MLB debut ETA of 2022, Kristian was recently named the #1 overall prospect in the Diamondbacks organization.

77 - Jazz Chisholm, SS:

Chisolm (22), burst on the scene as a relatively unknown prospect while making his professional debut in Missoula during the 2016 season. An electric glove, surprising power, and an unmatched swagger, Jazz quickly elevated among the prospect rankings. Tabbed as Arizona's top prospect in 2019, before a trade sent him to Miami, where he ultimately made his MLB Debut with the Marlins in 2020 - becoming the 75th Missoula alum to grace baseball's biggest stage. Chisholm is currently Miami's #4 ranked prospect within the organization.

75 - Geraldo Perdomo, SS:

Along with Thomas and Robinson - Perdomo (21) joined Missoula during the 2018 season where he made an immediate impression. Entering the 2018 season, Perdomo was an unranked prospect in the D-Back's system, that quickly changed as he jumped to #6 in 2019, and currently resides in the #3 slot for Arizona's top overall prospects. Perdomo is touted as the best defensive prospect in the organization, and alongside his former Missoula teammates (Robinson & Thomas), he too holds an MLB debut ETA of 2022.

View Baseball America's full 2021 Top 100 Prospect List here:

https://www.baseballamerica.com/rankings/2021-top-100-prospects/

As we look forward to the next wave of "Future Stars of MLB" to pass through Missoula, Season Tickets and Membership plans are available now at the MSO Hub, gopaddleheads.com, or by calling 406-543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 18, 2021

Missoula's Baseball Legacy Continues to Grow - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.