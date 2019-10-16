Mississippi State to Play Two Games at MGM Park in 2020

October 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced on Wednesday that MGM Park will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for two games in 2020. The Bulldogs will take on Louisiana Tech on March 10 at 6:00 pm and Nicholls State on March 11 at 5:00 pm.

"Mississippi State is one of the premier college baseball programs in the country, and we're excited to bring them to the Mississippi Coast for fans to see in their own backyard," said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "It's an opportunity to welcome State fans to our venue and start the action early at MGM Park."

In a multi-year commitment, the Bulldogs will also return to MGM Park in 2021 for two more games. Tickets for both games in 2020 will be available for purchase through the MGM Park Box Office and will go on sale at a later date.

"We are looking forward to spending spring break at MGM Park this season," said Mississippi State baseball head coach Chris Lemonis. "We have the best fans in college baseball, and it was a priority for our program to get back to the coast and play in front of all of our great fans in Biloxi and the surrounding areas. Our student-athletes, staff and administration look forward to two great nights in a beautiful ballpark against two quality opponents."

Mississippi State has played in the College World Series in back-to-back years and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional four consecutive seasons. In 2019, the Bulldogs featured the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Ethan Small, who was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 MLB First Year Player Draft. Former Mississippi State pitcher Daniel Brown spent the entire 2019 season with the Shuckers, and in 2016, former Mississippi State righty Brandon Woodruff appeared in 20 games with the Shuckers, earning the 2016 Robin Yount Award, given to the Brewers Minor League pitcher of the year.

With the 2020 Biloxi Shuckers schedule announced, Full Shuck Nation Memberships, Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office.

