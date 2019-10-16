Blue Wahoos Stadium Voted Among Best in NCAA Division II

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The acclaimed reputation of Blue Wahoos Stadium now extends into college football. In the newest breakthrough honor for the bayfront venue, Blue Wahoos Stadium ranked among the nation's top four football stadiums in NCAA Division II, according to a fan vote conducted by NCAA.com and released Tuesday.

The stadium has been the University of West Florida's home field since the Argos inaugural 2016 season. In partnership with the Blue Wahoos, the Argos have used the facility for their home game schedule, as well as hosting football recruiting visits and other team-related social activities.

"The Argos share their stadium with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, now a part of the Minnesota Twins organization," the NCAA stated in an overview written by Wayne Cavadi. "Aside from getting a glimpse of the premier Double-A stadiums in minor league baseball, this venue sits on Pensacola Bay. If the palm trees and water aren't enough of a view during an October Gulf South Conference football showdown, don't be surprised if you see a boat or two sail by in the distance."

The Argos (4-1 overall, 3-0 conference) have attracted 15,844 fans (5,281 average) through their first three home games of the 2019 season.

"We have taken a look at some of the best football stadiums DII has to offer in the past with our bucket list and scenic stadiums tour," the NCAA said in their report. "Now, we left it up to you, the fans, to chime in and decide which are the best of the best. No school's stadiums got more mentions than these four."

The other three venues receiving the most votes in the NCAA.com poll were Kimbrough Stadium in Canyon, Texas, the home field for West Texas A&M, Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia, Ark, home of Ouachita Baptist, and Lubbers Stadium in Allendale, Mich., home of Grand Valley State.

