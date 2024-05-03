Mississippi Sea Wolves Announces Resignation of Head Coach Dustin Skinner

May 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves regretfully announce the resignation of Head Coach Dustin Skinner, effective [resignation date]. Coach Skinner has decided to step down from his duties, citing personal reasons.

During his tenure with the Sea Wolves, Coach Skinner demonstrated exceptional leadership, commitment, and dedication to the team and the community. His contributions have been invaluable, and his passion for the sport has left a lasting impact on the organization.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Coach Skinner for his unwavering dedication and contributions to the Mississippi Sea Wolves," said Barry Soskin, Owner of the Sea Wolves.

Speaking with CEO Joe Pace Jr. he had this to say "I'm definitely sad to see Dustin go. I appreciate all his hard work that he put in since he got here helping us finish the season. I wish we had a better finish on paper and on the ice. We wish him nothing but the best in the next stage in his coaching career."

"This is how sports go and we as a team look forward to the process of getting someone new in here soon for next season. At this point in the year, I'm comfortable saying will have some candidates with good resumes and great credentials."

The search for a new head coach will commence immediately, and the organization is committed to finding a qualified candidate who shares the same values and commitment to excellence that Coach Skinner embodied.

The Mississippi Sea Wolves organization wishes Coach Skinner the very best in his future endeavors and thanks him for his years of service and dedication to the team.

