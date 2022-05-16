Mississippi Braves Homestand Highlights - May 17-22 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A Affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) at Trustmark Park. Each night, the homestand features great promotions, including a championship cap giveaway on Friday and postgame fireworks on Saturday!

Tuesday, May 17 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate, presented by Hollywood Feed! Normally, humans must pay, but this week Hollywood Feed customers will receive one voucher good for a free field level ticket with any in-store purchase! Promotion lasts from Wednesday (5/11) to Tuesday (5/17).

Probable Pitchers: LHP Jared Shuster (2-2, 1.53) vs. LHP Nick Bennett (1-3, 5.28)

Wednesday, May 18| vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

Wine Wednesday: Free Wine Tasting from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm inside the Farm Bureau Grill & Outfield Patio. Sample great wines and meet guest sommelier Justin Watts from Aplos restaurant in Jackson!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (1-1, 5.40) vs TBA

Thursday, May 19 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: 16-ounce beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Free Military Tickets: All active or retired military members will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid IDs. We appreciate our military and would love all those that have served to join us at Trustmark Park!

Free Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill and outdoor patio hosts free live trivia with corn hole on the plaza. Join us for Thirsty Thursday and live trivia!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 3.55) vs TBA

Friday, May 20 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Championship Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2021 Double-A South Championship Cap, presented by William Carey University!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: 10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros!

Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary first bump from one of our staff members on your way through the gate!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Darius Vines (2-2, 4.84) vs. TBA

Saturday, May 21 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: After the game, a fantastic fireworks show will light up the night sky, presented by Northpark!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tanner Gordon (0-2, 12.19) vs. TBA

Sunday, May 22 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 2:05 pm CT

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Jared Shuster (2-2, 1.53) vs. TBA

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com, or by calling 888-BRAVES4.

