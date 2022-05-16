Jalen Miller, Victor Vodnik Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that infielder Jalen Miller and relief pitcher Victor Vodnik have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Miller, 25, hit .450 (9-for-20) with three doubles, a home run, five RBI, four runs scored, and a 1.226 OPS at Chattanooga. Miller began his week by recording the first four-hit game of his career on Tuesday, May 10, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and two runs. Miller homered and drove in two in Sunday's series finale. The Atlanta native is leading the club with a .344 batting average in May with three doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, seven runs, and a 1.007 OPS.

The Braves selected Miller from San Francisco in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft in 2020. Miller was originally a third-round pick of the Giantz in 2015 out of Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs, GA.

Vodnik, 22, made three scoreless relief appearances during the series at Chattanooga, striking out seven batters over 3.1 innings pitched. Vodnik logged a hold in last Tuesday's win and finished Friday's 9-2 victory over the Lookouts. The Rialto, CA native hasn't allowed a run in seven appearances over 7.0 innings with 14 strikeouts and three walks, earning two holds, one save, and limiting the opposition to a .160 batting average.

The Atlanta Braves selected Vodnik in the 14th round of the 2018 draft out of Rialto High School in Rialto, CA.

The M-Braves return to action on Tuesday night against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A Affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) for a six-game homestand. The first pitch on Tuesday night is at 6:35 PM.

