Joey Wiemer Named Southern League Player of the Week

BILOXI, MS - Biloxi Shuckers' outfielder Joey Wiemer has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of May 9 through 15 as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

During the week, Wiemer slashed .417/.500/1.083/1.583 in six games with a double, five home runs, eight RBI, eight runs scored, three walks, a hit by pitch and two stolen bases. The 23-year-old led the Southern League in home runs, slugging, OPS, extra-base hits (6) and total bases (26) and was tied for second in RBI, hits (10) and runs scored while finishing fourth in batting average.

Wiemer's five home runs were tied for the second most in all of Minor League Baseball during the week and he also finished tied for third in total bases and seventh in slugging. In all of Double-A, he was first in home runs, slugging, OPS and total bases, was tied for the Double-A lead in extra-base hits and finished tied for fifth in RBI.

The former fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati homered in four of the Shuckers' six contests during the week. He hit safely in five of six games and had four mulit-hit efforts. Wiemer capped his week by recording his first multi-home run game at Double-A on Sunday afternoon, going 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored in an 8-3 Shuckers' victory.

For the season, Wiemer is slashing .308/.375/.605/.980 with 12 doubles, nine home runs, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored and six stolen bases in 33 games. He currently leads the Southern League in extra-base hits (21) and total bases (78), is tied for second in home runs and doubles, third in RBI, fourth in slugging, fifth in OPS, tied for fifth in hits (39) and 10th in batting average. This is the first Player of the Week honor for a Shuckers' player this season.

Following an off day on Monday, the Shuckers begin a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night. LHP Nick Bennett (1-3, 5.28) is scheduled to start in the opener while the M-Braves will counter with LHP Jared Shuster (2-2, 1.53) for a 6:35 pm. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

