Missions Hit Five Homers in Game One Victory in Amarillo

September 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began the 2023 Texas League Postseason on Tuesday night. The Amarillo Sod Poodles hosted the Missions for game one of the best-of-three series. In the hitter-friendly confines of Hodgetown, the two clubs put together some impressive numbers. The Missions slugged five homers while scoring 12 runs and collecting 14 hits. They outscored Amarillo by one run while the Sod Poodles hit five homers of their own and recorded 17 hits. The Missions took a commanding 1-0 lead.

Dylan Ray was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits in the top of the first inning. With one man down, Marcos Castanon doubled down the left field line. After striking out the next batter, a passed ball from Caleb Roberts allowed Castanon to advance to third base. Nathan Martorella made it a 2-0 game with a home run.

San Antonio added a run in the following inning. With one out in the frame, Homer Bush Jr. left the yard to center field. His solo homer made it a 3-0 lead for the Missions.

The Missions improved their lead to 5-0 in the top of the third inning. Graham Pauley kept the inning alive with a two-out single. Martorella launched his second homer of the game off Ray. Both homers went to right field.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw tossed two scoreless frames before allowing a run in the bottom of the third. Leading off the inning, Tim Tawa homered to left field. His long ball cut the deficit to 5-1.

The Missions used the long ball again in the fourth inning. Leading off the frame, Cole Cummings homered to right field to make it a 6-1 lead for the Missions.

Amarillo continued their comeback effort with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one man down, Neyfy Castillo drew a walk. Kristian Robinson connected on a two-run home run to right field. His long ball made it a 6-3 ballgame.

The game remained 6-3 until Amarillo plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Raul Brito, Jancarlos Cintron hit a one-out double. After striking out the next batter, Brito gave up an RBI triple to Tim Tawa. CD Pelham took over on the mound for Brito. On the first pitch of the next at-bat, Caleb Roberts took Pelham deep for the game-tying homer.

The Missions regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Taylor Rashi, Bush Jr. was hit by a pitch and stole second base. With two outs in the frame, Connor Hollis reached base on a throwing error and Bush Jr. scored the go-ahead run.

Amarillo forced extra innings by tying the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. Facing Efrain Contreras, Seth Beer hit a one-out homer to center field. It was 7-7 after nine innings of play.

In the top of the 10th inning, Michael De La Cruz was the placed runner at second base and Raffi Vizcaino returned to the mound for his second inning of work. Bush Jr. drove in De La Cruz with a one-out single. After retiring the next batter, Hollis drove in Bush Jr. with a base hit to right field. Ripken Reyes drew a walk to put two runners on base. Castanon provided the big blow with a three-run homer to left field. The Missions took a 12-7 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Sod Poodles nearly completed another comeback. Castillo was the placed runner at second base and Contreras returned to the mound for his second inning of work. After striking out the first batter, Contreras walked Cintron. Daniel Camarena took over on the mound for the Missions. Camden Duzenack singled to put runners on the corners. Tawa drove in Castillo with a sacrifice fly. Roberts drove in three runs with his second homer of the night. A.J. Vukovich, representing the tying run, flew out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 12-11 (10)

Take a 1-0 series lead (Best-of-three)

23 combined runs, 31 combined hits and 10 combined homers

Arkansas defeated Springfield in game one of their series

Robby Snelling (Missions starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Dylan Ray (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 3.2 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 4 K, 4 HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #60 MLB): ND, 4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Jairo Iriarte (#6 Padres prospect): DNP

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Nathan Martorella (#10 Padres prospect): 3-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 K, 2 E

Graham Pauley (#11 Padres prospect): 2-6, R, K

Jakob Marsee (#12 Padres prospect): DNP

Homer Bush Jr. (#13 Padres prospect): 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, SB, BB, HBP

Ryan Bergert (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, September 21st

Marcos Castañon (#23 Padres prospect): 2-6, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, K

Yu-Min Lin (#4 D'Backs prospect): DNP

Deyvison De Los Santos (#5 D'Backs prospect): 2-5, 3B, K, E

A.J. Vukovich (#10 D'Backs prospect): 1-5, BB, SB, CS, PO, K

Kristian Robinson (#11 D'Backs prospect): 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 K

Dylan Ray (#19 D'Backs prospect): ND, 3.2 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 4 K, 4 HR

Yilber Diaz (#20 D'Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, September 21st

J.J. D'Orazio (#25 D'Backs prospect): DNP

The Missions will have the day off on Wednesday before returning to San Antonio on Thursday, September 21st for game two of this series. Right-hander Ryan Bergert is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Yilber Diaz is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Thursday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.