Cardinals Drop NDCS Game 1

September 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The Playoff Cardinals fought until the final out of the Game 1 of the North Division Championship Series, but ultimately fell to the Travelers 3-1 Tuesday night at Hammons Field. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be in Little Rock at Dickey Stephens Park on Thursday, 9/21 and Friday, 9/22.

Decisions:

W: LHP Jorge Benitez (1-0)

L: RHP Tekoah Roby (0-1)

S: RHP Prelander Berroa (1)

Notables:

RHP Max Rajcic made his Double-A Debut after getting called up from Peoria this week. He only gave up one earned run on two hits through 3.0 IP, with two walks and two strikeouts

3B Jacob Buchberger went 2-for-4 and was the only Cardinal with a multi-hit game

On Deck:

Thursday, Sept 21, 6:35pm - SPR TBA @ ARK RHP Blas Castano (1-3, 4.30)

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.