Minnesota United Eliminates Real Salt Lake to Advance to the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals

November 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United advances to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals after defeating Real Salt Lake, 3-1, in Game 2's penalty kick shootout. The Loons won the Best-of-3 Series after winning their second penalty kick shootout against Claret and Cobalt. Saturday's game at Allianz Field ended in a 1-1 draw during regulation, with a MNUFC goal scored by fullback Joseph Rosales.

2' - Early in the match, Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall's long throw-in caused a threatening chance on goal for the home team when it deflected out to Joaquín Pereyra for a one-touch driven shot from the 18-yard box, but was stopped by the Real Salt Lake defense. Bongokuhle Hlongwane, on top of Salt Lake's back line, nearly got a touch to the ball before it was kicked out of bounds, giving MNUFC the first corner kick of the night.

12'- Minnesota created their first significant opportunity on goal when Kelvin Yeboah was able to capitalize off Brayan Vera's mistouch and take open space just outside the 18-yard box, weaving through Justen Glad. As Yeboah took his shot, Zac MacMath stretched out his left foot for a crucial deflection, narrowly pushing the ball past the far post.

23' - A quick one-two combination between Pereyra and Hlongwane led to a close-range shot just outside the six-yard box for Hlongwane, but the South African's shot was saved by MacMath.

28'- Yeboah created another chance for Minnesota to get on the scoreboard after weaving through the Salt Lake defense inside the 18-yard box to get a shot off from the left side, but aimed too far right, missing the goal once more.

31' - Yet again, MNUFC continued to create goal scoring opportunities after Robin Lod played the ball out wide to Joseph Rosales to make an overlapping run to receive the ball further up the pitch. Lod crossed a low ball on the ground, finding Yeboah for a one-touch shot that missed wide of the right post.

34'- Another close opportunity for Minnesota came from a cross from Hassani Dotson from the endline, playing the ball back to Pereyra for a header to goal but couldn't put it in frame.

47' - Two minutes into the second half, Real Salt Lake were awarded a corner kick, Diego Luna on the ball played it short, passing it off to Brayan Vera for a long-range shot around 40-yards out from the 18-yard box. But, after VAR review, it was decided that Matt Crooks was in an offside position, calling off the goal for a 0-0 score.

53'- MNUFC scored the first goal of the night. Robin Lod took the ball down the right sideline getting close to the top of the 18-yard line making a quick pass to Yeboah. Yeboah then switched it to Joseph Rosales, who made a one-touch pass into the back of the net.

69' - Real Salt Lake had a dangerous chance on goal after Matt Crooks intercepted a pass taking space towards goal, passing the ball off to Diogo Gonçalves for a shot inside the 18-yard box but missed wide of the left post.

75'- RSL tied the match as Emeka Eneli made a through ball pass to Crooks, where he played a give-and-go with Cristian Arango. The ball ended up with Eneli on top of the box where he took a shot and found the back of the net.

86' - Real Salt Lake's goal was called offside after Glad was able to tap the ball into the net off Dayne St. Clair's deflection on Maikel Chang.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Joseph Rosales (Kelvin Yeboah) - 53'

1-1 RSL - Emeka Eneli (Matt Crooks) - 75'8

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

MIN

Yeboah - Scored

Dotson - Scored

Trapp - Missed

Sang Bin - Scored

RSL

Arango - Scored

Diogo - Saved

Crooks - Missed

Luna - Saved

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

RSL - Matt Crooks (caution) - 90' + 8'

NOTABLE STATS

0 - Minnesota United held Real Salt Lake to zero shots on goal during the first half.

1 - Joseph Rosales scored his first goal of the 2024 MLS season in tonight's match, his second goal for Minnesota United since joining the club.

5 - With his assist on Rosales' goal, forward Kelvin Yeboah has now contributed to a goal in his last five home MLS games (5 goals, 2 assists | regular season & MLS Cup Playoffs).

5 - The Loons have been involved in eight penalty shootouts in all competitions since joining MLS in 2017, winning seven of them, including the last five in a row.

ATTENDANCE: 19,918

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Joseph Rosales

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Joseph Rosales, Jefferson Diaz, Michael Boxall ©, Carlos Harvey, Bongokuhle Hlongwane; M Joaquín Pereyra, Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod; F Kelvin Yeboah

Bench: GK Alec Smir; D Miguel Tapias, Anthony Markanich; M Franco Fragapane, Tani Oluwaseyi, DJ Taylor; F, Loïc Mesanvi, Sang Bin Jeong, Teemu Pukki

Real Salt Lake XI: GK Zac MacMath; D Brayan Vera, Justen Glad ©, Javain Brown, Alexandros Katranis; M Braian Ojeda, Diego Luna, Dominik Marczuk, Emeka Eneli, Matt Crooks; F Anderson Julio

Bench: GK Gavin Beavers; D Andrew Brody, Tommy Silva, Marcelo Silva; M Noel Caliskan, Diogo Gonçalves, Maikel Chang, Noel Caliskan, Nelson Palacio; F Lechlan Brook, Cristian Arango

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ LA GALAXY

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California

TBD | Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs | Western Conference Semifinals

TBD (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On if he felt as calm as last time in the penalty shootout and the advantage of having Dayne St Clair...

"I feel like it was well in our favor. The combination of our atmosphere and Dayne [St Clair], you guys who have seen him play over the course of his time here, big personality. He's a showman, he feeds on the energy that the crowd gives him. Everyone felt in Salt Lake that we really backed him to make a save, obviously didn't transpire to be the case. Here it was almost definite that he would save one. We are disappointed we took it that far to be honest. As much as it is a dramatic way to win in a phenomenal atmosphere and everyone will remember it as I'm sure one of the most special occasions here. I felt like it was far more dramatic than it needed it to be, based on balance of play and particularly how the first half went."

On how it feels in his first season to catch fire at the end of season to advance to the second round...

"I'm really pleased. I'm keen not to get complacent. I feel like we got the group to a point where we feel like we can compete with anyone. Collectively we have done a really good job in that sense, in a short period of time, to bring our third iteration of this group this year together so quickly. Such a cohesive team, a team that is very difficult to play against. I'm really pleased in that sense, I want to go again. Feel like the group is in such a place and everyone will look at that [LA] Galaxy game as a game that we can win. We can certainly compete with them based on what I have seen before. I'm satisfied but not getting ahead of myself."

On how he feels about cutting 30 minutes of extra time out and going straight into penalty kicks...

"It's difficult to say. I'm standing here as the beneficiary of that format and I know it has brought real drama and real tension. I suppose as a fan, if you have come to the game tonight, that's not one you're forgetting. I know there's a real appetite for games finishing that way. From a fan experience, spectacle experience, I can certainly see it. Players at this stage of the season are tired, there's a shift globally toward being sensible with extra time in cup competitions, so I can also see it from that perspective. Without picking it apart in my brain too much, I'm pretty happy with it today, for sure."

On having any consideration in bringing in fresh legs into the second half...

"Typically we do. We are one of the more active benches I would say. I'm always one of those coaches that is minded to make changes from multiple perspectives, how can we freshen up from a defensive perspective, how has that game opened up, could we get players on the pitch who could really hurt the opposition on the counterattack. Admittedly, it was because of the penalty shootout, because of the balance of play over three games it was quite a difficult set of circumstances to navigate from the bench because there were a couple of minutes where you felt like we could go on and win it comfortably. They had a couple of minutes where you felt like we were better off shutting shop and trying to restrict the spaces that seemed to be opening up. I felt like from a coaching perspective it was a tough one, hence why we made pretty balanced decisions with the subs and opted for two rather than the normal four or five that we would have used. And also I would say the state of the game was pretty unique, where they brought every attacking player they possibly could on the pitch without much structure or shape. So it was difficult to throw players on with a very concrete idea of what solution we could help them provide. I feel like in hindsight it was the most balanced way we could have approached it."

On having Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Carlos Harvey push high on goal kicks...

"It was just based upon how we read a couple of situations in the first game. We felt there would be situations where it would be to our advantage to get Bongi [Bongokuhle Hlongwane] much closer to Kelvin [Yeboah] and use Carlos [Harvey] much higher up the pitch and that sort of apple mostly in those situations at goal kicks, but it also applied in general play. It gave us a real dynamism on the right hand side, particularly with Carlos in the first half. As you well know Bongi is a bit of a project on that side, he much prefers to play closer to the front. So, as we have done all season we are trying to almost tailor the roles to the players' strengths at the moment. Although Bongi is really someone we are trying to develop in all senses, I feel like tonight in all senses was a good example of him when he was at his best, sort of doing the role in Bongi's way of doing it. We want to give him the freedom to do that."

On having Carlos Harvey and Bongokuhle Hlongwane play it out from the back...

"We've wanted an edge toward a team that can strike that balance better between having more control, possession, and counter-attacking and playing with a really good rhythm. We've obviously got players in our team that are very goal oriented, so I wanted to embrace that as opposed to try and become a team that is too passive with the ball. We're a team that can play a really good rhythm of the ball, but over the course of these last ten games, we have really evolved in terms of how we look in the first third, how we can bring a team on top of us and then attack very quickly through them. In the first half you saw that really, really well, second half less so. But with that comes moments like the chance that they created off Wil Trapp's turnover when we were in Salt Lake, a couple tonight, but the risk is probably balanced with the reward. If you were to take all those instances over the course of the game, you'd have seen us make some good chances through them."

On what he saw from both teams' goals...

"To be honest, I haven't got a very obvious picture of ours in my mind. But I know it was a really good finish on a big day for [Joseph] Rosales, who had a baby today. It was going to be 50-50 as to whether he was going to play or not. Hence why everyone was so pleased when there was a sense of, it's got to be the day that he scores his first goal. Because those of you who watched us over the course of the year, he's a player that gets in those situations over and over and over, and he's been such a good player for us but has yet to score. So, it was written tonight. I've got the finish in mind but not much else from that one. Their [Real Salt Lake] goal is a consequence of the number of attacking players that are very crafty between the lines that they have on at that point in time. It felt like we looked very passive as they progressed through the pitch. But it's partly because every player you felt you were going to jump out on and press at that point was one that could beat you one versus one. That led to the caution and how passive we looked on that goal, which was disappointing, because it was one of the rare opportunities they really opened us up. I go back to pointing to the fact that there was a point where they'd gone all in on attacking players and it was a tough situation for us to deal with."

On if it's frustrating to wait three weeks due to the international break to resume the playoffs...

"I've got to say it's strange because you feel like you are hitting the climax of the season and we've got a real rhythm and I am sure [LA] Galaxy feel the same way. As I have done in these situations where the schedule feels a little bit off is to try and take it as a positive, give the lads some time off and try and help the group continue to evolve. We, probably more than them [LA Galaxy], as a team that is much earlier in their evolution will probably benefit from the training time. Every time we have had big chunks of training, what you see on the other side is a better version of the team that went in, so we will approach it that way, but there is some frustration for sure."

On what he was unhappy with during the second half...

"I felt that there was an inevitability around them [Real Salt Lake] having a period of a game where they were difficult to play against because just the nature of how we look at our best at our best where we're very tight, very compact when they make the changes they make and you've got two situations, you either got all the attacking players inside your shape, which makes things very difficult for the players that are not wanting Wil Trapp, Hassani [Dotson] they're not wanting to get beaten one-v-one. There, that of us being passive in a little bit or they've got all the players outside our shape and then they become very difficult to press, that was quite a unique period of the game that you're not often going to face. If it was more ordinary circumstances, we probably wouldn't have had that swing between how we looked in the first half and how we looked in the second half but certainly the first half I feel as I said multiple occasions when I've stood up here, I want us to be a team that is very disciplined defensively that really makes life tough for the opposition but has our share of the ball, continues to attack with a good rhythm so it's not an easy balance to come by but I think you saw that in the first half. We had, again, 40 to 45 percent of the ball but we were really efficient with how we used it, we created a lot of chances and restricted them to almost nothing I would say."

On the view of the MNUFC fanbase as a coach...

"It's an incredible atmosphere and I've said recently that I'm really pleased and relieved that we've been able to finish the season in the way we have with the three home games that we had because we have to take advantage of what is as far as I'm concerned, one of if not the best sort of football specific atmospheres in the entire country. I'm sure every team that's come here over the course of the last month has felt that. We've got a bit of a sour taste in our mouth for that middle period where for circumstances beyond our control to an extent, we were not able to sort of give the fans what they probably deserve here in terms of some really competitive performances, really exciting dynamic football which I feel like over the course of this game, St. Louis [CITY SC], Colorado [Rapids], we've really had that. We've been a really good version of ourselves and I would say we're a very exciting team to watch in that sense which is a difficult balance to be a team that is very difficult to play against but also very exciting to watch. There are almost two different mentalities that go with that but I feel like we've captured that and the last three games. Hopefully, it is the last one [home game], then it is scene set for next year."

On collaboration in putting together a roster to make the current run in the season...

"That's been a collective effort. There's been some really good work done on Khaled [El-Ahmad]'s part on the club's part in making sure that we almost sort of almost put right the wrongs of the early part of the year and we had no sort of divine right of it all coming together in the last 10 games almost perfectly. Three of the signings we made really hitting the ground running, a couple of factors there. One, they came into a good environment and I feel like the staff around the group in that middle period did a good job of knowing that there was going to be some light at the end of the tunnel riding what was some really frustrating months for the length of time that players were away, then the injuries that come as a consequence of a small squad, players leaving as a consequence of two [international] windows, not falling in sync with one another. We always felt at the time that the best approach there was to try and keep as steady a head as we could and know that when the reinforcements come we wanted them to come into a good environment and I feel that they've done that and that's been a big part of why they've come in and hit the ground running on top of them being good players. It's been a big club effort in that sense."

MIDFIELDER JOSEPH ROSALES

On all the emotions coming to today's game...

"First of all, I thank God. Today was a beautiful game. I was able to score and dedicate the goal to my baby who was just born. I am very content and happy. We were able to go into the quarterfinals."

On the baby's name...

"Sofia"

On how it felt on scoring and hearing the cheers and celebrations...

"Truthfully, I feel very happy because the goal came at a good moment not only for me but also for the club. As we know [happy] because of my baby's birth and because of the type of game it was today. I had been trying [to score] for various past games, and sadly, I just could not get it to the back of the net. The goal came at an important time."

On how Joseph saw the play develop for his goal...

"It was my intuition that told me to follow the play. Thankfully Robin [Lod] had the opportunity to make a pass to [Kelvin] Yeboah. [Kelvin] Yeboah was then able to pass it to me and I had the opportunity to score."

On his first child...

"Yes, the first one."

On if the baby was a girl..

"Girl, Correct."

On how he enjoyed his goal and how he got the stadium full of fans excited...

"Honestly, I am still celebrating it. All morning I have been receiving calls from family members, friends, as well as from teammates, who even before arriving at the game were telling me that today was going to be a good day and that I would score, and it happened."

GOALKEEPER DAYNE ST. CLAIR

On the penalty shootout against Real Salt Lake...

"I know it's a moment for me to shine, a lot of pressure is on me in that moment, especially with the crowd tonight, the noise they were making, I felt something going into it. Whoever selected the song going into it had me a little hyped up and I was just taking a moment for myself to compose myself. I don't save the first one, but as soon as I saved the second one, I know we're winning, for sure, in that moment and I know I'm going to [save] another one."

On his orchestration of the elements surrounding the penalty kicks...

"There's a lot of eyes on me and I want the crowd to be loud when I'm in the net. When we practice there is not much noise or it's very limited. To be able to kind of quiet the crowd, you're going to hear a little bit of noise still, but to take the moment and let the shooters from our team go through their process, but I know I can thrive as loud as it is. For me, it's kind of creating that pressure. Credit to the fans tonight because they played a role for us shooting and for when I was in net as well."

On helping teammates in directing them throughout the match...

"If you ask him, he probably hears me screaming at him for the majority of the game to make sure he's in the right spot. But credit to him because he's being asked to be on the last line when we have the ball and obviously he's part of the back line when we don't have the ball. It's a lot of running for him, but he's more than capable and credit to him because he hasn't complained once about it. I know when I yell at him it gives him a little extra motivation to get those five extra yards."

On how much it means to the group to advance to the Western Conference Semifinal...

"We're definitely happy, but we're not satisfied. We know that we can go to [LA] Galaxy and go in there and get a result and continue to move on. In this moment, it wasn't just about making the playoffs for this team or winning, getting out of the first round. If we're going to do it, let's go all the way."

On if it messes with him having to return a ball after an opposing goal is disallowed...

"Not at all. Especially the first [Real Salt Lake goal disallowed], as soon as it goes in, I know that that guy is in an offside position. I was even yelling at Tori [Penso] to get to the VAR because I knew that in that moment it was offside. When I slipped and the ball goes in, you definitely have a sigh of relief in that moment. But, I know as well going into it, it's about the next action, whether I make the save, whether the ball goes in, I've got to be ready for the next play."

On if his international experience in penalty kicks provides a helpful perspective...

"In MLS, it definitely helps because most of these guys are speaking English versus [in] Copa America, I don't know how great those English speakers are. Tonight the crowd, I kind of gave them a different look as well because in the first game [of Round One] I kind of said a few things, but focused on it. But when you play it again five days later, everyone starts thinking about it more. Am I going to dive the same way? Is he going to shoot the same way? Do I switch up where I'm comfortable going? So it creates a lot more room for me to create a lot more doubt in their mind and that's what I tried to focus on."

On how he feels about his new nickname, "Man of the Night"...

"Definitely an honor. First and foremost, we moved on, so definitely proud of that. Obviously, you probably don't want the goalie being man of the match too many times, but when my name is called upon, the guys in front of me know that I'll be ready."

On being frustrating to wait three weeks to play given the way the team has been playing...

"A little bit. But it's better than the team having to play while I am away on international duty, so we'll take that. But it's definitely something that the league needs to look at in terms of when they can kind of squeeze these games in or going on. Obviously, it's difficult with the international break being at that time, so hopefully I'm looking to kind of take my form over there and play in two games and move on over there as well."

On the words exchanged between him and Matt Crooks...

"I was just yelling his name. When guys like to put the ball down and not look at me, I know that if I kind of create an environment and we [also] didn't have any stats on him for shooting prior, so I didn't really know where he might be going. So, if I can kind of really play into it, because at that moment, I have nothing to lose versus sometimes you have the data and you don't really want to say anything because they might switch. In that moment, I'm just trying to be loud and tell him to look at me and trying to build up as much time before he's actually able to kind of shoot the penalty with me pulling my socks up and things like that."

