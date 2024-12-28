Minnesota Frost Sign Kaitlyn O'Donohoe to a Standard Player Agreement

December 28, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced Saturday the signing of forward Kaitlyn O'Donohoe to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

O'Donohoe, who began the season on the Frost's Reserve Player List, is a 23-year-old hailing from Myrtle Beach, SC. She appeared in 179 games at Colgate University over five seasons (2019-24), amassing 126 points (54G, 72A), which stands seventh all-time in Raiders history. Her 179 games played is second all-time at Colgate, trailing fellow PWHL rookies Sydney Bard (Boston Fleet) and Danielle Serdachny (Ottawa Charge), both of whom appeared in 180 games.

Prior to joining the Frost, O'Donohoe appeared in 14 games (2G, 5A) in Sweden with Brynäs IF of the SDHL.

"Kaitlyn had been playing in the SDHL prior to attending our training camp this fall, and that experience alone made her a great addition to our reserve group," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "She plays fast, is a tremendous athlete, and has a track record of success in college. Her tools and background give us confidence that she can step in and help our team. We are excited to give her an opportunity to showcase her skills in the PWHL."

The signing corresponds with Frost rookie forward Dominique Petrie being placed on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to an upper body injury suffered Dec. 19 against Ottawa.

