Montréal Edges Minnesota 3-2, Delivers Frost's First Regulation Loss of the Season

December 28, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SAINT PAUL, MN - The visiting Montréal Victoire picked up their third consecutive win Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and moved to within two points of first-place Minnesota with a 3-2 victory over the Frost. Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winner in the second period and the Victoire hung on during a relentless third period push by the Frost. Mariah Keopple and Alexandra Labelle also scored for Montréal, while Britta Curl-Salemme and Brooke McQuigge found the back of the net for Minnesota. Ann-Renée Desbiens picked up the win for Montréal, making 22 saves in her first start since Dec. 4. Maddie Rooney made 22 saves for Minnesota in the loss -- her first defeat in four starts and the Frost's first in regulation this season.

QUOTES

Montréal defender Mariah Keopple on scoring her first goal in the PWHL: "It was incredible. I had 60 family members here. They were scattered all around the rink. It was incredible to do it in front of them, and fellow Wisconsin people on my team. It's nice to be playing with them again. It was really special."

Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie on Abby Boreen's contribution to the team: "She's had a major impact on our group. On the ice and also in the dressing room, and that was something that was important for us with any player that we drafted. They have to have an impact on the ice but, more importantly, their character in the room comes first and we believe that the group we have here is a truly special group-- and she continues to add to that every day."

Minnesota captain Kendall Coyne Schofield : "I think we didn't have a good start, I think it's hard to play catch-up. Every team in this league is a great team so when you don't have a great start, you're playing catch-up. That's on us, and they did play well. As Coach [Ken Klee] said, I thought they defended well, it was hard to get to the net-front and tip pucks through. Defensively we were struggling to get pucks out. The great thing is it's still early and we get the opportunity to learn from it and move on."

Minnesota head coach Ken Klee: " It was tough--it was a close hockey game. They did a good job. They played hard, they played simple, got pucks out, flipped pucks out, and we had a hard time getting to the front. I think that's partially us being a little off and them doing a good job. It's about us figuring out ways to put more pucks to the net and, when we do that, we have a lot of success."

NOTABLES

With the win, Montréal has now won three games in a row. Minnesota's four-game winning streak is snapped with the loss.

The Frost's loss was their first in regulation this season. They entered the game as the lone PWHL team without a regulation defeat.

Victoire goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens made 24 saves in the game to secure her second victory of the season in her third start. Montréal is the only team in the PWHL with two goaltenders who have multiple wins (Chuli - 2).

With her first period helper, Minnesota defender Claire Thompson now takes control of the league lead in both assists (7) and points (8). She's now on a four-game point streak, with points in five of six games this season.

Taylor Heise has now recorded points in five consecutive games and is tied for second in scoring in the PWHL (7).

Montréal defender Mariah Keopple scored her first goal of the season -- the first tally of her PWHL career in her 29th regular-season game.

Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who scored in the second period, is now on a three-game point streak. Laura Stacey provided the primary assist on the goal, which was her first helper of the season.

Minnesota forward Brooke McQuigge -- who was selected by the Frost in the fourth round of the 2024 PWHL draft --recorded her first career goal, scored in the second period. Claire Butorac recorded her first assist of the season on the goal.

Alexandra Labelle scored her first goal of the season for the Victoire. The forward had one tally in 24 regular-season games with New York during the inaugural season.

With her first period tally, Britta Curl-Salemme now has three goals on the season, the eighth player in the PWHL to hit the mark so far this season, and second rookie alongside teammate Dominique Petrie. Five of the eight players with three goals are on the Frost (Curl-Salemme, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Michela Cava, Petrie, Grace Zumwinkle.)

Frost defender Charlotte Akervik made her PWHL debut for the Frost, playing 8:14.

Montréal scored two first period goals in the game, their first time scoring this season in the opening frame.

The Frost scored the first goal of the game for the fifth time in six games this season.

Minnesota is outshot for the second game in a row (25-24) after outshooting opponents in their first four games to start the season.

Frost forward Grace Zumwinkle led all players in the game with five shots on goal. Montréal had four players lead the team in the category with three shots apiece in the game.

Minnesota defender Lee Stecklein led all players in ice-time, logging 27:56, the most she has played in a game all season. Rookie defender Cayla Barnes logged 21:55, the most amongst all Montréal skaters.

With the win, Montréal moves into second place in the PWHL standings with 10 points through five games played. Minnesota remains in first place with 12 points through six games played.

Minnesota defender Mae Batherson and her brother - Ottawa Senators' forward Drake Batherson -skate on consecutive days in St. Paul with the Senators visiting the Minnesota Wild tomorrow night at Xcel Energy Center.

The Victoire initially had a good goal called at 10:37 of the second period by the on-ice officials. After a Minnesota challenge initiated a video review, the officials, in consultation with the PWHL Central Situation Room, deemed there was goaltender interference on the play, thus it was called no goal.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Montréal Victoire 3 at Minnesota Frost 2 - Status: Final

Saturday - Xcel Energy Center

Montréal 2 1 0 - 3

Minnesota 1 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Minnesota, Curl-Salemme 3 (Thompson, Heise), 8:58. 2, Montréal, Keopple 1 (Dalton), 15:35. 3, Montréal, Labelle 1 19:22. Penalties-Batherson Min (delay of game), 1:18; Butorac Min (too many players), 5:31.

2nd Period-4, Minnesota, McQuigge 1 (Schepers, Butorac), 3:17. 5, Montréal, Poulin 2 (Stacey, Gardiner), 5:54. Penalties-Thompson Min (cross checking), 15:40; Tabin Mtl (roughing), 17:58.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Montréal 10-11-4-25. Minnesota 5-9-10-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Montréal 0 / 3; Minnesota 0 / 1.

Goalies-Montréal, Desbiens 2-1-0-0 (24 shots-22 saves). Minnesota, Rooney 3-1-0-0 (25 shots-22 saves).

Attendance -8,726

THREE STARS

Mariah Keopple (MTL) 1G

Brooke McQuigge (MIN) 1G

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) 1G

STANDINGS

Minnesota (3-1-1-1) - 12 PTS - 1st Place

Montréal (2-2-0-1) - 10 PTS - 2nd Place

UPCOMING REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Montréal vs Boston: Monday, December 30, 7:00pm EST (Place Bell)

Minnesota vs Boston: Thursday, January 2, 6:30pm CST (Xcel Energy Center)

