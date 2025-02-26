Miners Sign Versatile Infielder/Outfielder Gionti Turner

February 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners are excited to announce the signing of Gionti Turner, a versatile infielder and outfielder with professional experience in the Cleveland Guardians organization. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound Turner brings defensive flexibility and athleticism to the Miners as they gear up for the upcoming Frontier League season.

A Pine Bluff, Arkansas native, Turner was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 27th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Watson Chapel High School. He has played at multiple levels of professional baseball, including AAA, where he spent parts of two seasons. In 16 career AAA games, Turner recorded six hits, one double, one home run, and two RBIs, while drawing three walks.

Turner, 24, is known for his ability to play multiple positions, including second base, third base, and left field, making him a valuable asset for the Miners. His defensive versatility, combined with his experience at the highest levels of minor league baseball, will provide depth and stability to the team.

"We are thrilled to add Gionti to our roster," said Assistant Coach and Director of Player Procurement Simon Walters. "He played in the Guardians and Rays organizations. He is super athletic and comes in to play shortstop. Coaches from the Rays rave about him, A1 human being. We're excited to have him play everyday and be one of our guys ."

Turner's signing strengthens the Miners as they prepare for an exciting season at Skylands Stadium. Fans can look forward to watching him in action as the team competes for a Frontier League championship.

