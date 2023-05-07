Milkmen Rally Late to Defeat Goldeyes

FRANKLIN, WI - The Milwaukee Milkmen got a three-run triple in the bottom of the eighth inning by Cam Balego as they defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-2 on Sunday night at Franklin Field in an American Association exhibition.

The Milkmen scored single runs in the second and sixth to take a 2-0 lead which they took to the eighth inning. The Goldeyes tied the game in that frame on back-to-back two-out run-producing hits by catcher Hidekel Gonzalez (double) and a single by first baseman Jacob Bockelie.

But the Milkmen would answer immediately in the bottom of the eighth with the first three batters reaching setting up the Balego triple.

Winnipeg used five pitchers. Starter Max Steffens in his first appearance since 2021 started and went 1 1/3 innings. He allowed one hit, one run (earned), he walked one. He missed last year due to elbow issues. Brandon Marklund (1 2/3, 0 R), Robert Klinchock (1 2/3 perfect), Samuel Adames (1 1/3, 1 R, 1ER), Josh Vincent (1 2/3, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K), and Winnipeg native Marc-André Habeck (1 1/3, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K) also pitched.

The Goldeyes stole three bases: Brynn Martinez, Tra Homes, and Demias Jimerson.

The teams meet again on Monday night at 6:00. All the action can be heard starting at 5:30 on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

