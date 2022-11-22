MiLB Announces 2022 Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winners

New York, NY, Nov. 22, 2022 - Minor League Baseball™ and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., today announced the nine recipients of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® for defensive excellence.

The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2023 season.

"We'd like to congratulate the 2022 Minor League recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award® as this group of defensive standouts were deemed 'The Finest in the Field'," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. "Rawlings values our long-standing partnership with Minor League Baseball and our shared focus on growing the game of baseball while emphasizing defensive excellence."

"We are pleased to recognize these nine players with a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for their defensive excellence in 2022," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development. "On behalf of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and our great partners at Rawlings, I congratulate each of the winners for their outstanding seasons."

The 2022 Minor League Baseball recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award® are as follows:

Position Player Minor League Team(s) MLB Organization

1B Joe Naranjo Lake County (High-A) Cleveland

2B Jesus Bastidas Somerset (Double-A) New York (AL)

SS Carson Williams Charleston (Single-A) Tampa Bay

3B Casey Schmitt Eugene/Richmond/Sacramento (High-A, Double-A, Triple-A) San Francisco

OF Evan Carter Hickory (High-A), Frisco (Double-A) Texas

OF Jackson Chourio Carolina (Single-A), Wisconsin (High-A), Biloxi (Double-A) Milwaukee

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong Myrtle Beach/South Bend (Single-A/High-A) Chicago (NL)

C Patrick Bailey Eugene (High-A) San Francisco

P Reese Olson Erie (Double-A) Detroit

Guardians first baseman Joe Naranjo recorded 750 total chances in 114 games for High-A Lake County, posting 689 putouts and 54 assists. Naranjo, 21, was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Ayala High School in Chino Hills, California.

Yankees second baseman Jesus Bastidas handled 369 total chances and had a hand in 54 double plays in 92 games for Double-A Somerset. Bastidas, 24, was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent out of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, on July 2, 2015.

Rays shortstop Carson Williams handled 401 total chances, helped turn 59 double plays and finished with 252 assists in 108 games for Single-A Charleston. Williams, 19, was selected by Tampa Bay in the first round (28th overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Torrey Pines High School in San Diego, California.

Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt played in 83 games at the hot corner between High-A Eugene (50 games), Double-A Richmond (29 games) and Triple-A Sacramento (four games) and handled 169 total chances with 100 assists. Schmitt, 23, was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of San Diego State University.

Rangers outfielder Evan Carter recorded 182 putouts and three outfield assists in 88 games between High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco. Carter, 20, was selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Elizabethton High School in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio recorded 239 putouts and six outfield assists in 86 games between Single-A Carolina, High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi. Chourio, 18, was signed by the Brewers as an international free agent out of Maracaibo, Venezuela, on January 15, 2021.

Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong recorded 194 putouts and six outfield assists in 91 games in centerfield for Single-A Myrtle Beach and High-A South Bend. Crow-Armstrong, 20, was originally selected by New York Mets in the first round (19th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, California. He was acquired by Chicago in exchange for infielder Javier Báez on July 30, 2021.

Giants catcher Patrick Bailey handled 833 total chances and recorded 762 putouts and 62 assists in 72 games for High-A Eugene. In his 606.2 innings behind the plate, he threw out 29 of 97 runners attempting to steal. Bailey, 23, was selected by San Francisco

in the first round (13th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft out of North Carolina State University.

Tigers right-handed pitcher Reese Olson recorded 13 total chances in 26 games for Double-A Erie. Olson, 23, was originally selected by Detroit in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia. He was acquired by Detroit in exchange for left-hander Daniel Norris on July 30, 2021.

