Mikey Romero, Yordanny Monegro Sweep SAL Player/Pitcher of the Week Awards

August 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville Drive infielder Mikey Romero and pitcher Yordanny Monegro swept the South Atlantic League's Player and Pitcher of the Week Honors after a homestand which saw the two dominate in their respective realms.

The honors come at a time in the second-half of the South Atlantic League season which finds the Drive a half-game out of first place in the South Division. Should the Drive go on to win the second-half of the season, they will clinch a playoff spot for the second-consecutive season and have a chance to defend their 2023 South Atlantic League Championship.

Romero, who splits time between shortstop and second base, swatted .480 for the week picking up 12 hits, three homers, two doubles, a walk, and 11 RBI. Romero placed in the top three of nearly every major offensive category on the week including leading the league in RBI and hits, while tying for the top spot in homers and total bases.

The week continued a hot streak for one of the Boston Red Sox burgeoning young prospects, as he's now collected 27 hits, seven doubles, eight homers, and 21 RBI in his last 15 games. The 20-year-old out of San Diego, CA is ranked the No. 10 overall prospect in the Red Sox organization and was selected by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the 24th pick.

Romero's season for the Drive has been a welcome return to form for the top prospect as he missed much of the 2023 season with a back injury and did not return to full action until May 14th of this season.

Yordanny Monegro, whose five-inning start for the Drive last Thursday was instrumental in the Drive's eventual no-hitter, joins Juan Daniel Encarnacion as the only other Drive pitcher to receive Pitcher of the Week honors in 2024.

Monergo combined with relievers Cooper Adams and Isaac Stebens to toss the Drive's sixth no-hitter in franchise history and the team's second no-hitter of the 2024 campaign. Monegro was dominant and effective from the outset on Thursday, eventually striking out six in the 4-0 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks. He was replaced by Adams after just 65 pitches.

Monegro, the No. 14 overall prospect in the Red Sox organization, has not allowed a run in his last four starts which spans 19.0 innings. In that span he's allowed just eight hits and picked up 21 strikeouts.

The 21-year old out of Santo Domingo, DR, had a rough-start to the season which saw his ERA climb to 7.50. He's found his way as of late and driven his ERA to 3.95 after Thursday's performance.

The honors marked the fourth and fifth time this season a member of the Drive has collected the league's weekly honors as Romero and Monegro join previous honorees Tyler Miller, Juan Daniel Encarnacion, and Cutter Coffey. It also marks the sixth time this season in which a Drive player has received SAL honors as Kristian Campbell was named Player of the Month for May.

Miller, Encarnacion, and Campbell have all been promoted to the AA Portland Sea Dogs, while Coffey was traded by the Red Sox in a package for Major League catcher Danny Jansen and is currently rostered with the Toronto Blue Jays' High-A affiliate, the Vancouver Canadians.

Romero's award marks the 37th time a Drive player has earned Player of the Week honors, which spans a collective 32 players. Monegro's award marks the 19th time a Drive pitcher has won Pitcher of the Week honors.

