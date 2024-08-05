IronBirds Fight Through Rain to Split Low-Scoring Series with Cyclones

August 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Aberdeen IronBirds powered through rain and thunderstorms to split a six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones this past week in Aberdeen, which was their first full homestand in over three weeks. All six games were decided by four runs or less, including three one-run games, and the IronBirds finished the season series against the Cyclones with 13 wins in 24 games.

The North division rivals played two doubleheaders that both ended in a split, a suspended, rain-shortened game that the IronBirds won, and only one full nine-inning game that the Cyclones won.

The IronBirds received key offensive contributions from a handful of players throughout the series. Tavian Josenberger led the way with a 7-for-16 week that included two doubles, four RBI, six stolen bases, four walks and only one strikeout. Douglas Hodo III went 5-for-15 with a home run in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, four stolen bases and four walks. Carter Young had only three hits in the series, but he drove in a team-high five runs and delivered a walkoff sacrifice fly in extra innings in Game 1 of the series. Enrique Bradfield Jr. had his career-high 13-game hitting streak snapped during the series, but he hit .377 (20-for-53) with a .443 on-base percentage, nine RBI and 15 runs scored on the streak.

On the pitching side, multiple arms provided consistent and strong outings. Trey Gibson made one start and allowed only one run in four innings with six strikeouts in his IronBirds home debut, while Nestor German retired all six batters he faced with two strikeouts in his overall High-A debut. Michael Forret tossed four innings of one-run ball in relief in Game 1 of Sunday's twin bill, picked up four strikeouts, and retired seven consecutive batters at one point while Edgar Portes retired the first 10 batters that he faced in Game 2 on Sunday. Kyle Virbitsky added three scoreless innings in relief over two outings and has now gone 23 innings straight without allowing a walk.

The IronBirds are on the road for a six-game series against the Hickory Crawdads this week from Tuesday-Sunday, August 6-11, but the IronBirds are back in Aberdeen right after that for 12 home games in 13 days. The Birds will welcome in the Greenville Drive from Tuesday-Sunday, August 13-18 and then after a Monday off-day, the Birds have six more at home against the Winston-Salem Dash from Tuesday-Sunday, August 20-25. To purchase tickets and for more information about upcoming games and promotions, visit goironbirds.com.

