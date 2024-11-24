Mike and Katie Gawlik Join Rise Coaching Staff from Central Michigan

November 24, 2024

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday announced the hiring of the husband and wife tandem of Mike Gawlik and Katie Gawlik, both formerly at Central Michigan University, to the team's coaching staff for the 2025 season. Mike will be the team's associate head coach and Katie joins as an assistant coach.

Mike re-unites with Cathy George, Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations, after previously being on her coaching staff at Michigan State for 11 seasons from 2005 to 2015.

"I'm eager for the opportunity to be involved with growing women's athletics at the professional level," Mike said. "The Rise matches I attended had excellent attendance and fan engagement. I loved my time working with Cathy George at Michigan State and am anxious to get started."

In nine seasons with Central Michigan (2016-24), Mike was 137-123 overall (.527) and 81-77 (.513) in conference play. During the recently completed 2024 season, the Chippewas put together the school's most successful campaign since 1983, finishing 24-7 overall and in second place in the MAC with a 15-3 league record.

The 2019 season was also memorable, as the Chippewas finished 21-9, earned a share of the MAC West title, and advanced to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. The division crown was CMU's first since 2003. Mike was named the MAC Coach of the Year, becoming the second CMU volleyball coach to achieve such an honor, and first to do so in 11 years.

Mike coached 17 All-MAC selections, with four earning spots on the all-freshman team.

"I want to keep practice engaging and energetic to foster an environment of enjoyable learning," Mike said. "And most importantly, I want to collaborate with each individual in our organization by knowing them as people."

With George at Michigan State, Mike helped the Spartans reach nine NCAA Tournaments, including three trips to the Sweet 16. His primary responsibilities at MSU were coaching the defensive specialists, serving as the defensive coordinator, and working with the blockers. He also served as the program's recruiting coordinator, preparing scouting reports as well as comprehensive analyses of MSU players.

Mike, who was a four-year starter at setter and libero at Pacific, was named an associate head coach at MSU in 2015 after spending nine seasons as an assistant coach and one year as a volunteer coach.

"Success is a series of choices that we need to be willing to make every day," Mike said. "When we play hard, play together, and play with joy - great things can happen."

Katie coached the last five seasons as a volunteer assistant coach at Central Michigan.

Gawlik, then Katie Bruzdzinski, earned four letters at Michigan from 2004-07. She twice earned All-America honors, was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and a three-year team captain, and led the Wolverines to the program's first Sweet Sixteen berth in 2007. She is the Wolverines' all-time leader with 1,895 career kills.

"I decided to sign with the Rise because it seemed like a good opportunity from a professional standpoint, and also a personal one," Katie said. "I will get to coach some pretty elite players while also getting my daughter, Winnie, into an area where some of her needs can be met."

Katie also played professionally in Switzerland in 2008-09. She was a member of the USA Youth National Team from 2001-03, was a seven-time high school All-American, was the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year in 2003, and won the USA Open national championship in 2003 and in 2004.

"Athletes, no matter what level you are coaching, need to know that you care about them as people," Katie said. "Even at this new level where it is a job for them, if you can learn how to connect with each individual and truly care about their lives, they are going to play hard for you - just as you will give them everything you have as a coach to make them the best they can be."

The Rise open the 2025 season at the Vegas Thrill on Jan. 10. Fans are encouraged to secure their season tickets now, with single-match tickets set to go on sale on Dec. 4.

Mike Gawlik's Collegiate Women's Volleyball Coaching Record

Year Team Overall Conference Postseason

2024 Central Michigan 24-7 15-3 / MAC

2023 Central Michigan 15-15 9-9 / MAC

2022 Central Michigan 20-12 12-6 / MAC NIVC

2021 Central Michigan 13-17 7-11 / MAC

2020-21 Central Michigan 11-11 11-11 / MAC

2019 Central Michigan 21-9 11-5 / MAC NIVC

2018 Central Michigan 7-21 4-12 / MAC

2017 Central Michigan 15-14 7-9 / MAC

2016 Central Michigan 11-17 5-11 / MAC

TOTAL 9 Seasons 137-123 81-77 2 NIVC Tournament Appearance

(.527) (.513)

