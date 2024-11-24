Jason Oliver Departs Toledo to Join Rise Coaching Staff

November 24, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday announced the signing of Jason Oliver as the team's assistant head coach for its second season in Pro Volleyball Federation.

Oliver enters his new role with the Rise after a successful tenure as the head coach of the University of Toledo volleyball team. Oliver, who coached seven seasons in Toledo, was instrumental in the Rockets' rise to prominence, being the first coach in program history to achieve back-to-back winning seasons (2021-22) in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

"It was a no-brainer," Oliver said about joining the Rise. "The Rise represent everything you want as a coach. This is an opportunity to coach the best players and with the best coaches in the country. To compete in PVF and be around every one of this caliber is such an honor. The area of Grand Rapids is amazing and the family atmosphere that [Rise head coach] Cathy George and [Rise director of strategic investments] Cole DeVos and the entire leadership group creates is perfect for my young family."

During his time at Toledo, Oliver guided the Rockets to several program milestones. The team posted a 20-13 record in 2021, marking one of the best seasons in school history, and earned its first-ever postseason berth with a National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) appearance. The Rockets' defense thrived that year, setting school records for total blocks and blocks per set, with standout performances from players like Rhyenne Filisi and Olivia Vance. Oliver also played a key role in the development of Taylor Alt, who became a three-time First-Team All-MAC selection and led the team with a record-breaking 457 kills in 2022.

"I think one of the most important things that I have realized over the years is that coaching is all about the players and relationships," Oliver said. "These players are at the top of their game. Fitting things to their abilities and still pushing them to be better is key to overall success. Finding middle ground to really enjoying and respecting each person for who they are is one of the big keys to professional success that I have learned."

Prior to his time at Toledo, Oliver had a standout stint as the head coach at High Point University (2009-16), where he led the Panthers to their first Big South Conference tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2010. His overall coaching record at High Point was 118-103 (.534), the highest winning percentage in the program's history at the time of his departure.

He also served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Indiana (2016-17), where he helped lead the Hoosiers to a 21-3 non-conference record over two seasons and recruited one of the top classes in the nation. Oliver also had other assistant coaching roles at Maryland (2008), Dayton (2005-07), West Virginia (2000-04), Towson (1999), and California Lutheran (1998).

The Thousand Oaks, California, native played college volleyball at George Mason, where he was a co-captain and starting setter during his senior year. He led the team in assists and digs per game in 1997. Oliver set a school record of 99 assists in a match and tallied 1,638 assists in a season.

"My coaching style can be summed up in two words: professional passion," Oliver said. "I have a love of volleyball that started when I was 10 years old, and that love still drives me daily to be the best coach I can be. If you can be professional and grow as a person, let passion guide you and spark you, then anything is attainable."

The Rise open the 2025 season at the Vegas Thrill on Jan. 10. Fans are encouraged to secure their season tickets now, with single-match tickets set to go on sale on Dec. 4.

Oliver's Collegiate Women's Volleyball Coaching Record

Year Team Overall Conference Postseason

2024 Toledo 17-14 10-8 / MAC

2023 Toledo 14-17 11-7 / MAC

2022 Toledo 19-13 11-7 / MAC NIVC

2021 Toledo 20-13 10-8 / MAC NIVC

2020-21 Toledo 6-14 6-14 / MAC

2019 Toledo 9-19 2-14 / MAC

2018 Toledo 9-18 4-12 / MAC

2015 High Point 21-10 11-3 / BSOUTH

2014 High Point 13-16 6-8 / BSOUTH

2013 High Point 16-15 9-5 / BSOUTH

2012 High Point 20-11 9-5 / BSOUTH

2011 High Point 9-21 6-8 / BSOUTH

2010 High Point 22-13 13-3 / BSOUTH* NCAA First Round

2009 High Point 17-17 6-10 / BSOUTH

TOTAL 14 Seasons 212-211 114-112 1 NCAA Tournament Appearance

(.501) (.504) * BSOUTH Tournament Title

