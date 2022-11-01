Mighty Mussels Unveil 2023 Schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have unveiled their 2023 regular season schedule, with Opening Night at Hammond Stadium set for Thursday, April 6.

The Mussels will play 132 games in the 2023 regular season, with 66 home contests in Fort Myers. Game times will be set at a later date.

Fort Myers will start and finish the 2023 campaign at home. The Mussels will host a three-game series April 6-8 against the Dunedin Blue Jays (TOR) to begin the season. They'll wrap up the schedule against the Bradenton Marauders (PIT) from September 5-10. (Full PDF Schedule attached)

The Mussels will celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 3 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET).

Fort Myers will play at least 12 games against every team except the St. Lucie Mets. For the second straight year, the Mussels will play the Marauders the most (24 games) and the Mets the least (6 games).

2023 will mark the franchise's 30th season in Fort Myers and its third as the Mighty Mussels.

FSL OPPONENTS

Bradenton Marauders (PIT) - 24 games (12 home, 12 away)

Dunedin Blue Jays (TOR) - 21 games (9 home, 12 away)

Clearwater Threshers (PHI) - 21 games (9 home, 12 away)

Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) - 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Tampa Tarpons (NYY) - 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Jupiter Hammerheads (MIA) - 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Palm Beach Cardinals (STL) - 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Daytona Tortugas (CIN) - 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

St. Lucie Mets (NYM) - 6 games (6 home)

