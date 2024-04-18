Mighty Mussels to Honor Police, Firefighters and Health Care Workers at First Responders Night on April 26

April 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are honoring Southwest Florida's true heroes at First Responders Night, an annual recognition set for April 26 at Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

All firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement officers, dispatchers, doctors, nurses and other medical personnel, as well as their immediate family members, can receive free tickets to the game. First responders need to show a valid ID at the box office before the game.

"First Responders Night is an annual event that allows our community to celebrate the heroes that support us in good times and in bad," said Mighty Mussels President Chris Peters. "Too often, we only thank first responders after an emergency or crisis like a hurricane or pandemic, but they are here serving us 24/7, 365 days a year."

The Mighty Mussels upcoming homestand also features Star Wars Night. Mighty Mussels players will be wearing custom Star Wars jerseys that will be signed and auctioned after the game to support United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades.

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com. Upcoming gameday promotions for the six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals include:

Tuesday, April 23 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Two for Tuesday: The concession stand has 2-for-1 offers on beer, soda and hot dogs.

Publix 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesdays: Fans can purchase BOGO tickets at the box office by showing a Publix receipt from the past two weeks.

Wednesday, April 24 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Two Dollar Dog Night: Hot dogs cost just $2 at the concession stand.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Silver Sluggers: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 seltzers and wine at the game.

Thursday, April 25 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Beer Special Thursdays: Fans 21+ can purchase two 16-ounce beers for $5.

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

Friday, April 26 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

First Responders Night: All first responders and their family members can receive free tickets at the Hammond Stadium box office.

Collier County Schools Night: All Collier County public school students, teachers, administrators and support staff can receive a special ticket offer through the Collier County School District.

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks: Pyrotechnics will light up the sky above right field after the final out.

Kids Club Friday: Children who join the Mussel Sprouts Kids Club receive a T-shirt, free tickets to all Friday home games and access to VIP events.

Saturday, April 27 (first pitch at 6:05 p.m.)

Star Wars Night: Mighty Mussels players will take the field in custom Star Wars jerseys, which will be auctioned after the game to support United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades.

Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Mighty Mussels replica jersey.

United Way of Lee Night: The Mighty Mussels will honor United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades in a special celebration that includes representatives from the many charitable organizations the agency supports.

Lee County Night: All Lee County government employees and their families can receive free tickets at the box office.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Sunday, April 28 (first pitch at 12:05 p.m.)

Free Kids' Tickets: All children 12 and under can receive free tickets to every Sunday home game during the 2024 season.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 18, 2024

Mighty Mussels to Honor Police, Firefighters and Health Care Workers at First Responders Night on April 26 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.