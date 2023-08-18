Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, Aug 18 at Palm Beach

The Mighty Mussels look to even the series with the Palm Beach Cardinals (STL) Friday at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

RHP Miguelangel Boadas makes the start for Fort Myers, opposed by LHP Brycen Mautz of the Cardinals.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

CARDINALS SWEEP DOUBLEHEADER BY IDENTICAL SCORES THURSDAY

The Palm Beach Cardinals eliminated a slew of Mighty Mussels' leads to sweep Thursday's modified doubleheader by matching scores of 6-5. Sammy Hernandez delivered a walk-off single to left in Game 1 before the Cards rallied for four runs on six hits in the bottom of the sixth in Game 2.

NEW STADIUM, SAME CARDINALS

The Mighty Mussels play their first ever series at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches this week, as Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium undergoes renovations. The Cardinals and Mussels just met three weeks ago, with Palm Beach taking 5 out of 6 in the series. The Cardinals' roster currently features the following members of the 2023 draft class:

Palm Beach 2023 MLB Draft

OF Chase Davis 1st Round, 21st Overall

OF Zach Levenson 5th Round

RHP Jason Savacool 6th Round

SS Dakota Harris 11th Round

OF Brayden Jobert 12th Round

1B William Sullivan 13th Round

2B Tre Richardson 15th Round

2B Trey Paige 17th Round

C Graysen Tarlow 19th Round

RUNS & WALKS ARE WILD

The Mighty Mussels have played a bevy of walk-filled, high-scoring games recently:

Last 10 Games R/G BB/G H/G

Offense 7.6 5.6 9.2

Pitching 7.3 7.1 9.8

PACE OF PLAY

Thursday's 13-8 loss to Bradenton lasted three hours and 53 minutes, marking it the longest nine-inning contest in the Florida State League this year and the longest for the Mussels since 2021, when the pitch clock was not in play. The longest nine-inning contest for Fort Myers in 2022 lasted 3:28. In last week's series, the Mussels played three of their four longest nine-inning games of the season:

Game Score Time of Game

8/10 vs BRD L 8-15 3:52

8/13 vs BRD W 14-7 3:33

7/3 vs LAK L 4-5 3:32

8/9 vs BRD W 10-5 3:25

CRUZING ALONG

After a rough start to the season, Rafael Cruz caught fire beginning on July 27:

AVG OPS

First 46 Games .173 5 HR, 27 RBI .572

Last 12 Games .383 4 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI 1.113

TOO CLOSE TO HANDLE

The Mighty Mussels have been locked in a bunch of close games lately. Over their last 39 contests:

- 13 have been decided by one run

- 26 have been decided by three runs or less

- 14 were decided in the teams' final turn at bat

- 10 went to extra innings

- Road team has won 24 of the 39

NO-HIT NONSENSE

The Mighty Mussels have thrown four no-hitters in the past three seasons, with two coming during the same month (May 2022). The franchise went 10 full years since their previous no-hitter (2011).

Most recently, Fort Myers completed a nine-inning no-no on Sunday, May 14 against Tampa.

PITCHING PLUMMETS

After a pair of strong months to begin the season, the Mussels' pitching staff struggled to replace the five starting pitchers that have been promoted to High-A Cedar Rapids

W-L ERA H/9 K/BB

April + May 26-20 3.79 7.6 2.93

June + July 20-30 4.84 8.4 1.87

August 7-8 5.46 8.8 1.63

