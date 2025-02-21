Midwest Comedy Tour Comes to ABC Supply Stadium

Join us for an evening filled with laughter at the Midwest Comedy Tour! Prepare to have a great time as talented comedians from the Midwest take the stage to amuse you. The Midwest Comedy Tour travels across the country, showcasing a unique blend of stand-up and improv at every stop!

We are excited to feature headliner Austin Robertson, the founder of the Midwest Comedy Tour. Austin is a writer for Blaze TV's "Normal World" and was the 2nd place finalist in the 2018 "Funniest Person in Ohio" competition. He is known for his voiceover work and has performed in various venues across the nation, including breweries, stadiums, and Carnegie Hall.

Joining him is opener Becky Thompson, co-founder of the Midwest Comedy Tour and a finalist in the "Funniest Person in Ohio" competition. Becky has also been featured in the satirical journal, the Belladonna, and will bring her unique humor to the stage alongside special guests!

The Comedy Club will be held at the ABC Supply Stadium, located at 217 Shirland Ave, Beloit, WI. Doors will open at 6:00 PM, and food and beverages will be available. The show will run from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM. To purchase tickets call the Box Office at 608-362-2272 x 20. You can also go to skycarp.com or The Midwest Comedy Tour | USA.

Whether you're a comedy enthusiast or simply seeking a good laugh, this show promises to leave you in stitches. Grab your friends, family, or that special someone and get ready for a night of laughter!

