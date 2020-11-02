Midland to Turn a Triple Play in Texas with Shows in Round Rock, San Antonio and Corpus Christi

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Ballpark Music and the Round Rock Express are excited to announce that country music superstars Midland will be performing live at Dell Diamond on Saturday, December 5. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. via RRExpress.com.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music at the ballpark in a safe and controlled environment. Dell Diamond will operate at a limited capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant.

Attendees will have the option of enjoying the concert from the field, seating bowl or suite level. The field at Dell Diamond has been divided into individual square pods measuring six feet by six feet. Each pod has a six-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides. The seating bowl has also been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Physical barriers are in place to enforce the restrictions on the field and in the seating bowl.

"In a year where we have had to pivot away from our traditional baseball season, I could not be more proud of our staff for successfully creating an environment where live events can return to Dell Diamond in a safe and responsible manner," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "Central Texas music fans also deserve credit for respecting and following our social distancing guidelines at previous events, allowing us to bring in another top act for what will be a great show. We could not be more excited to welcome Midland to Round Rock!"

Midland's performance on December 5 will be the fourth live concert at Dell Diamond in 2020. Granger Smith previously headlined a Fourth of July show before Koe Wetzel rocked the stage on October 16. The venue also recently hosted a six-hour Tejano mega-concert on October 24.

Following their show at Dell Diamond on Saturday, December 5, Midland will perform at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio on Friday, December 11 and at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi on Saturday, December 12.

"In October, we brought Midland to Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas and the environment at the ballpark proved that we can have live music in a safe, socially-distanced format, while maintaining an amazing concert experience for fans," Ballpark Music Owner and President Brandon Bissell said. "Midland's incredible fanbase deserves much of the credit for moving forward with these new shows. They were extremely respectful of their fellow fans and gave us the confidence to keep rolling!"

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Attendees will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove masks when sitting in their ticketed seat or pod. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests. For more information about Dell Diamond's comprehensive safety plan, fans can visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

