Michigan Panthers Season Tickets Available to Purchase Today at 10 a.m. ET

October 29, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







DETROIT, Michigan - The United Football League and the Michigan Panthers have announced that season tickets for the 2025 season will be available to purchase beginning today at 10 a.m. ET.

Panthers' regular season ticket memberships start at just $20 per game with a five-game home schedule at Ford Field.

Season ticket memberships will give fans access to the best seats at the best prices, along with access to exclusive fan experiences. Fans who purchase now will also have the ability to secure their seats for potential playoff games and secure their seats for the following season.

"We are thrilled to be returning for the second season of the UFL and are tremendously grateful for the strong fan bases that supported us so well in each of our eight markets last season," said Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales, Jason Gonella. "We made the effort to price our tickets affordably, including an action-packed, fun game-day experience. We're excited to offer our fans access to the most competitive price points in professional sports."

Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL.

The 2025 UFL season will kick off on March 28, 2025, with a 10-week regular season schedule, followed by two conference championship games, and the UFL Championship Game, which is set for June 14, 2025.

Fans can visit http://www.theufl.com/teams/michigan/tickets to learn more about Panthers tickets, see all prices and benefits, and sign up for special information and content.

