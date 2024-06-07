Michigan Panthers Defensive End Breeland Speaks Named UFL Defensive Player of the Year

June 7, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced Michigan Panthers defensive end Breeland Speaks as the 2024 UFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Speaks led the UFL with 9.5 sacks during the regular season. He also led the league with 13 tackles for-loss.

Speaks recorded the most single-game tackles for-loss in a game this season with four at Houston on May 26. He recorded three sacks in two games, the only UFL player to do so, reaching that mark against Memphis on April 28 and against Houston on May 26.

Speaks and the Panthers are in action this weekend, as the 2024 United Football League playoffs begin. The USFL Conference Championship Game is slated for 3 p.m. ET Saturday (June 8) at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host Michigan. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (June 9) at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the San Antonio Brahmas.

The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16th, hosted at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2024 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.

