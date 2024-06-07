St. Louis Battlehawks Wide Receiver Hakeem Butler Named UFL Offensive Player of the Year

June 7, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler as the 2024 UFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Butler led the United Football League with 652 receiving yards on 45 receptions. His average of 14.5 yards per catch was also tops in the league. He ranked No. 4 in total receptions and was tied for No. 2 with five receiving touchdowns.

He was tied for No. 6 in the league in scoring with 31 points (5 touchdowns, 1 1-pt PAT) and No. 7 in all-purpose yards.

Butler turned in two of the top three receiving performances in the UFL during the regular season and was one of only two receivers to have multiple 100-yard receiving games. He tallied 147 receiving yards, most in a single game this season, at D.C. on April 28 and followed that up a week later with a 134-yard day (the third most in a game this season) vs. Houston on May 4. Butler's two touchdown receptions in each of those games also tied him for most receiving TDs in a game during the regular season.

His 80-yard touchdown reception vs. the Defenders was the second-longest play from scrimmage in the UFL during the regular season.

This is Butler's second season with the Battlehawks. Earlier this week, he was honored as an All-United Football League performer. He was an All-XFL honoree with the Battlehawks in 2023.

Butler and the Battlehawks are in action this weekend, as the 2024 United Football League playoffs begin. The USFL Conference Championship Game is slated for 3 p.m. ET Saturday (June 8) at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (June 9) at The Dome at America's Center, with St. Louis hosting the San Antonio Brahmas.

The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16th, hosted at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2024 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.

