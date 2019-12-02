Michigan Baseball Foundation - 2020 Grant Cycle Now Open

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) has announced its 2020 grant application cycle is now open. Throughout its history, MBF has awarded 324 grants totaling $1.28 million to non-profit organizations across 14 counties in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Grant applications can be completed online: http://michiganbaseballfoundation.org/grants/ . All applications must be received by the Michigan Baseball Foundation via the website, prior to Feb. 15, 2020.

To be considered for a grant from MBF, the organization must meet one or more of the following guidelines, which reflect the purposes for which the MBF operates.

- Contribute to regional economic development and community vibrancy, promoting the general welfare of the area

- Be based in the Mid-Michigan area with an expressed purpose of serving young people

- Be a funded project that promotes amateur sports, health and physical fitness.

MBF considers support of non-profit organizations using grant monies to fund initiatives and special projects; grants are not intended to fund day-to-day operations. For additional information and guidelines, please visit our website: http://michiganbaseballfoundation.org/grants/

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April 2020. Recipients will also be asked to provide a report to the MBF Board of Directors on the success of the project for which the grant was used.

For guidance with your grant request, please contact Thom Pepe, Senior Director of Community Impact & Engagement at 989-837-1227 or tpepe@loons.com.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that was founded in 2006 to create regional economic development through creative partnerships, and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

