Michael Oros Returns for 7th Season as Generals Head Coach

December 17, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals announced today that head coach Michael Oros will return for his seventh season as the Generals take the field for the 2021 season. This will be the Generals 13th season in the Texas Collegiate League as the Generals look to bounce back after a tough 2020 season.

"We are excited to have Michael return again and look forward to getting back to our winning ways for the 2021 season," commented Mike Yokum, Generals Vice President and General Manager. "Michael continues to build a strong presence within the Victoria community outside of just coaching the Generals with community involvement and impactful Summer camps for local youth in the area."

Oros, as a player, joined the Generals in the Summer of 2009 out of San Jacinto Junior College where he saw limited action as a freshman. The Generals allowed Oros to develop that first summer with 30 innings of work, compiling a 3-0 record, 1.53 ERA allowing only 5 earned runs with 26 strikeouts. His second season with the Generals, Oros was moved to a starter making 8 starts, tossed 53.1 innings, 2.19 ERA allowing 15 runs, a team leading 49 strikeouts while compiling a 4-1 record. Oros transferred to Sam Houston State University his junior season where he tossed 40.2 innings in relief. His final season as a General, Oros made 12 starts, 69.1 innings pitched with 48 strikeouts while compiling a 3-3 record. Oros is the Generals franchise record holder in wins (10), starts (24), innings pitched (152.0) and strikeouts (123). Oros finished up his collegiate career at Sam Houston as their number one pitcher compiling an 8-1 record with a 2.52 ERA in 78.2 innings of work his senior season.

Oros would go on to play professional baseball for two seasons with the White Sands Pupfish of the Pecos League and the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League. Oros was the Freedom team leader in innings pitched with 87 innings as well as strikeouts with 80. Oros led the Frontier League in ERA with a 2.16 ERA while also being selected as a Frontier League All-Star. This will be Oros' 7th season as head coach and his 11th season with the Generals organization. Oros has compiled a career coaching record of 172-127 and is the all-time leader in career coaching wins in Texas Collegiate League history.

The Victoria Generals will play 48 games in 2021 with 24 of the games being played here in Victoria at Riverside Stadium. Season ticket packages are available at the Victoria Generals Team Shop located at 1301 E. Airline in the Town and Country Shopping Center. New 2021 Generals gear is also available at the Generals Team Shop. The 2021 schedule will be announced soon and will be available on the Generals website at www.victoriagenerals.com. Follow the Generals on Facebook and Twitter for further updates on the upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from December 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.