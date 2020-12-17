Andre Arceneaux to join Cane Cutters in Sales and Operations

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters are pleased to announce the hiring of Andre Arceneaux in Sales and Operations.

Andre grew up in Pineville, Louisiana where he attended Pineville High School. He then attended UL where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Sports Management. He was also an intern for the Acadiana Cane Cutters in the spring and summer of 2016 working in sales and game day operations. After graduating from UL and spending the summer with the Cane Cutters, Andre went on to work in ABA therapy for kids with Autism for 3 years before returning to the Cane Cutters for the 2021 season.

"I am extremely excited to be back with the Acadiana Cane Cutters," said Andre. "I learned a lot while interning with the Cane Cutters, but it really was a great time as well. My main goal is to get more involved with the community through the Cane Cutters organization, and I can't wait to bring some summer baseball fun to the Acadiana area!"

Owner Richard Chalmers stated "Andre did a great job as an intern for us, extending himself beyond just the standard intern role, participating in both sales and operations. We are extremely glad to have Andre back on board with the team as we take the Cane Cutters entertainment to a new level for our fans."

