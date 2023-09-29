MGM Park to Host Samford-Southeastern Louisiana for Fall Ball Game

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are excited to announce that MGM Park will host Samford and Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday, October 29, for a fall baseball exhibition game between the two schools. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., and gates will open at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets for the game will be $12 general admission and are available now through Ticketmaster and the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office.

"Not only are we welcoming in two great programs, but we're also welcoming back a Coast native in Coach David," Shuckers' General Manager Hunter Reed said. "Being able to showcase high-level college baseball talent at MGM Park is something we always love to do."

Samford finished the 2023 season with a 37-25 record, making the NCAA Tournament and beating Southern Miss in their opening game of the Auburn Regional. The Bulldogs also won the Southern Conference regular season and tournament title.

"We are excited to get back on the field against outside competition and a good Southeastern Louisiana program," Samford Head Coach Tony David said. "We only have two chances in the fall so we want to make sure we maximize the opportunity."

This is the second time in three seasons for head coach Tony David's squad to play in Biloxi.

"It is an awesome venue and is home for me," Coach David said. "I love the Mississippi Gulf Coast. That was the sole reason why we played there year one. This year we had a last-minute cancellation and they had one opening left so we decided to meet up in Biloxi."

Coach David graduated from nearby St. Martin High School and assistant Myles Gentry from Gulfport High School before pitching at Mississippi State.

"The Shuckers have hosted a number of college games down there now," Coach David said. "They are great to work with. We hope to return in the spring at some point. It's an incredible setting at their great stadium right next to the beach."

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions welcomed in new head coach Bobby Barbier this offseason. Barbier was honored with a ceremonial first pitch prior to the Shuckers' game on Sunday, August 13. He joined the Lions after seven years as the head coach with Northwestern State.

"We are so grateful to the Shuckers for hosting us this fall," Coach Barbier said. "I know our boys are excited to play in such a great venue on the Gulf Coast."

