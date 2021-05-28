Mets, Tortugas Postponed on Friday

May 28, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Friday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Daytona Tortugas at Clover Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions after heavy rained move through the area.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. Game 1 will begin at 4 p.m. There will be a 30 minute break before the start of game 2. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven-inning contests.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game can exchange those tickets for any other game this season.

Due to dry conditions, Saturday's fireworks show has been cancelled. The Be a Hero series will continue with the Mets wearing special spider hero themed jerseys. Fans can bid on the jerseys on the LiveSource app (free to download). The auction will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. All proceeds from the auction benefit the Voices for Children of Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.