Friday's Contest Between 'Tugas and Mets Postponed

May 28, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. -- The Daytona Tortugas' scheduled game on Friday evening against the St. Lucie Mets at Clover Park has been postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions.

As a result, Friday's rained-out contest will be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 29, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET. Both games will be seven-inning affairs with a roughly 30-minute break in between contests.

Daytona is scheduled to hand the ball to tonight's projected starter and the winning pitcher in last Saturday's no-hitter vs. Jupiter - RHP James Proctor (2-0, 53) - in game one. RHP Case Williams (0-0, 2.84) - the Reds' No. 22 prospect per MLB Pipeline - is expected to toe the slab in game two. RHP Luis Moreno (0-0, 3.65) is projected to take the mound for St. Lucie in the lid-lifter. RHP Austin Faith (2-1, 2.19) is likely to get the start in the nightcap.

After the road trip, the 'Tugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers, Low-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Tuesday, June 1. It will be Opening Night 2.0, as the Tortugas roll out the green carpet to celebrate Jackie Robinson Ballpark's return to full capacity. It is also a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.