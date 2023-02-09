Mets Spring Training at Clover Park: What to Know Before You Go

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - New York Mets spring training runs February-March and there is helpful information to know before heading to Clover Park. From parking, to tickets, to promotions, we have you covered!

New in 2023

- Clover Park is now a CASHLESS facility. Guests may only use credit/debit cards and mobile payment methods (Apple Pay and Google Pay). Cash will not be accepted at the parking lot, ticket windows, concession stands or the Fan Shop. Fans can exchange cash for a Clover Park gift card in the Fan Shop and use that card throughout the ballpark if necessary. Gift cards come in $20 increments.

- Bullpen reconfiguration - the home and visiting bullpens have been moved off the field of play. The Mets bullpen is located between the Budweiser Terrace and the Mets batting cages while the visiting bullpen is located behind the left field wall near the Corona Island Bar and stadium video board.

- Playing surface - a new state-of-the-art field was installed at Clover Park during the offseason and is ready to go for spring training.

- The left field bar has been renamed the Corona Island Bar and will feature Corona, Modelo, Pacifico and Funky Buddha along with many other premium spirits.

Open Workouts

- Open Workouts begin on Wednesday, February 15th. Workouts are open to the public daily, including on spring training game days. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. (times subject to change). Parking (on non-gameday) and entry are free. Limited concessions are available for purchase.

o On gamedays Open Workouts end at approximately 10:45 a.m. (time subject to change). There is a $15 parking charge for Open Workouts on gamedays. On non-gamedays Open Workouts shut down when the players leave the field.

Games and Times

- Spring training games begin at 1:10 p.m., 6:10 p.m. or 4:10 p.m. (check the schedule at mets.com/springtraining). Gates open 1 hour and 40 minutes prior to first pitch for the general public. Season ticket holders may enter 30 minutes before the general public.

- The Braves, Rays, Astros, Nationals, Marlins and Cardinals are all part of the home slate at Clover Park.

- As teams prepare for the World Baseball Classic, the Mets will host exhibition games against Nicaragua (March 8th) and Venezuela (March 9th).

o The WBC will run March 8-21 with the semifinals and finals taking place at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Parking and Directions

- Parking is $15 per standard vehicle ($25 for bus and RV).

- Due to construction and traffic near exit 121 off I-95, fans are reminded that Clover Park can also be accessed by taking the Midway Road exit (126) and following Torino Parkway to NW Peacock Blvd.

Tickets

- The Box Office is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the weekends throughout the duration of Spring Training.

- Tickets can be purchased anytime at mets.com/springtraining

- Screenshots of digital tickets within the MLB Ballpark app will no longer be accepted as a valid method of entry into the stadium. Fans will be required to produce their digital ticket at the gates using the MLB Ballpark app or Apple Wallet NFC and will be refused access to the stadium if their barcode is not rotating, produced by the protect the barcode technology. With this added security, fans may have to adjust their previous methods of sharing tickets to others.

Team Store

- The Fan Shop is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the weekends during spring training.

Important Policies

- Bags are not allowed inside Clover Park. The only exceptions are medical bags, diaper bags, a small clutch or a purse or fanny pack that measures 5"x9".

- Smoking is not allowed inside the stadium. This includes vaping and any other e-cigarettes.

- Folding chairs, lawn chairs and large umbrellas are prohibited inside the stadium.

- Umbrella strollers are allowed inside but must be collapsible and fit under a seat.

Gameday Promotional Schedule:

- February 25 - Magnet schedule (first 1,500 fans)

- February 26 - Pop It! fidget toy courtesy of Holiday Inn (first 1,000 fans)

- March 2 - Bucket hat courtesy of Residence Inn (first 1,000 fans)

- March 12 - Dri-fit headband courtesy of Hilton Garden Inn (first 1,000 fans)

- March 17 - Bucket hat courtesy of Delta (first 1,000 fans)

- March 19 - Fanny pack courtesy of Budweiser (first 1,000 fans)

- March 25 - Florida Mr. Met bobblehead courtesy of Solomon Urology (first 1,000 fans)

