Mets Return to Clover Park Tuesday to Start Series vs. Yankees Affiliate

April 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game home stand against the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees affiliate).

Tuesday's game starts at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 11:10 a.m. Games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to Tuesday's game and all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (open on gamedays only).

The highlights of the home stand are the first Silver Sluggers Night of the season on Tuesday, Education Day on Wednesday, $2 Night on Thursday and Scooby Doo Night on Saturday (fireworks contingent on weather conditions).

Here is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the upcoming home slate:

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog. Silver Sluggers memberships are still being accepted. Stop by the box office for details.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 11:10 a.m.

-Education Day: Students and classrooms from around the Treasure Coast will enjoy a day of baseball and learning at Clover Park.

-Bonus Silver Sluggers Day.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-Sailfish Brewery Happy Hour: Enjoy $3 Sailfish Brewery products along with sampling from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Vets at the Mets presented by Baron Real Estate: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

-Voices for Children fundraiser.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Scooby Doo Night: The Mets will wear special Scooby Doo jerseys that will be auctioned off to support United Against Poverty. Fans can bid on the autographed game-worn jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction. There will be Scooby Doo-themed entertainment throughout the game.

-Postgame fireworks contingent on dry weather conditions.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Easter Sunday Brunch: $35 per person includes a game ticket and access to an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. Buffet includes French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, biscuits and gravy, fruit, pastries and coffee/orange juice/soda/water. Brunch is served on the covered terrace. Team Photographer will be on hand to take family photos. $15 optional add on for boozy brunch. Brunch tickets must be purchased in advance at stluciemets.com.

Additionally, the Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to United Against Poverty. Anyone within the state lines for Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.

