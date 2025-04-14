Javen Coleman Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

April 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Dunedin Blue Jays LHP Javen Coleman has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for April 8-13, after he combined to throw 4.1 shutout innings across two appearances in Jupiter, allowing just one hit, no walks, and striking out nine.

The 23-year-old picked up his first professional win on Wednesday, tossing 2.1 perfect innings with five strikeouts in a 7-4 win over the Hammerheads. He followed that up on Saturday with two more scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and fanning four.

A native of Sherman, Texas, Coleman signed with Toronto as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana State University on July 22, 2024.

He becomes the first Dunedin pitcher to earn the weekly honor this season, and the first since Pat Gallagher in July 2023.

The Blue Jays return to TD Ballpark on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM. For tickets, visit dunedinbluejays.com.

