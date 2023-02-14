NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Mets Open Workouts Begin Wednesday

February 14, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release


PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Open workouts for New York Mets spring practices begin Wednesday on the Clover Park back fields.

The workouts are open to the general public starting at 9:30 a.m. The workouts take place daily throughout spring, including on home game days. Entry is free and parking is also free on non-game days. There will be a $15 charge to park for open workouts on game days.

All open workout days and times are subject to change. Information will be relayed on stluciemets.com and on Twitter @stluciemets.

Fans should enter the complex on University Blvd. and park in the stadium lot. A walkway leading to the back fields is located behind the Clover Park right field berm near the white tent.

Bags are not allowed inside the complex unless it is a diaper bag or medical bag. A small clutch or fanny pack measuring no bigger than 5"x9" is permissible.

Limited concessions, including water, will be available for purchase. A souvenir tent is also located on the back fields.

The Ticket Office and Fan Shop will be open from 10 a.m.-4p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:00 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

