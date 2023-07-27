Mets Hang Crooked Number on Marauders

Port Saint Lucie, Fla.--- The Marauders (18-9, 53-39) and the St. Lucie Mets (9-18, 33-59) met for the third contest of a six-game series at Clover Park on a cool and misty Thursday evening on the Atlantic Coast. The Mets pummeled the Marauders from start to finish on the way to a 17-3 win.

Marauders starter Alessandro Ercolani lasted only 0.2 innings, surrendering two hits, two walks, and three earned runs. The Italian National Team member was handed his fifth loss of the season, dropping his record to 4-5.

The Mets led 3-0 after the first and added two more runs in the second to give themselves a solid 5-0 advantage in the very early stages of the contest.

Saint Lucie broke the game open when they batted around and forced across seven runs in the home half of the fourth inning to make it a 12-0 scoreline in favor of the home side.

Bradenton tallied their first run of the game in the top of the fifth when Jesus Castillo crushed his first home run of the year to right-centerfield to give the Young Bucs something to celebrate.

Marauders outfielder Tanner Tredaway was the only pitcher who did not allow an earned run in the game as he tossed a scoreless seventh inning.

After sprinkling runs in the later innings, the Mets carried a 17-1 lead into the final innings. Bradenton grabbed a pair of consolation runs in the final frame and eventually fell by a final score of 17-3.

Game four of the series is set for 6:10 on Friday night, with Owen Kellington expected to start for Bradenton.

