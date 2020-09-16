Mets Announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The New York Mets today announced that the club will open its 2021 Spring Training Grapefruit League schedule on Saturday, February 27 against Miami at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, FL. Pitchers and catchers are set to report on Wednesday, February 17, while position players will report on Monday, February 22.

The Mets will host their crosstown rivals, the Yankees, at Clover Park on Sunday March 14. In addition, the Boston Red Sox will come to Port St. Lucie on Thursday, March 25. The Mets have three Saturday home games and two Sunday contests at Clover Park next year.

The Mets will play 31 exhibition games in 2021, including 16 home games in Port St. Lucie. The Mets will play the Washington Nationals seven times, the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals six times each and the Red Sox, Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays twice each.

The Mets play their home games at Clover Park, which has been the team's Florida home since moving from St. Petersburg, FL in 1988. Prior to last year, Clover Park underwent a $55 million renovation that modernized the facility for fans, players and staff. Upgrades for fans included a grand entrance, new seats, expanded concourses, new concession stands, larger merchandise shops, an additional elevator, a partial boardwalk wrapped around left field and the creation of the Jim Beam Bar. New player amenities included better practice fields, batting cages, clubhouses, a bigger weight room and more training rooms.

The 2021 Spring Training schedule is subject to change and game times will be announced a later date.

