2021 Spring Training Schedule Officially Announced

September 16, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release





JUPITER, FL - Earlier today Major League Baseball announced the 2021 Spring Training Schedule for both the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. In accordance, the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals will be back at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for 2021 Spring Training presented by Tire Kingdom for a total of 30 games.

The Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, and Toronto Blue Jays will all visit Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium during Grapefruit League action in the coming year. The return of Toronto to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium marks the first time in more than 10 years that the Blue Jays will make the cross-state trek. They will face off against the Miami Marlins on Friday, March 5th.

In yearly tradition, the season will officially kick off on Saturday, February 27th as the Marlins play host to Spring Training stadium rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals. In total, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will host 15 home games for the Marlins and 15 home games for the Cardinals.

Back by popular demand, the Boston Red Sox make the trip east to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for 2021 Grapefruit League action. The Marlins will host the Red Sox on Wednesday, March 24th.

Additional information regarding the ticket on-sale date, pricing and available packages will be announced in the coming weeks. The full Spring Training schedule at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium can be found below or at www.RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com

2021 Complete Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Spring Training Schedule:

Feb. 27, St. Louis Cardinals @ Marlins

Feb. 28, Washington Nationals @ Cardinals

Mar. 1, Miami Marlins @ Cardinals

Mar. 2, Minnesota Twins @ Cardinals

Mar. 3, Washington Nationals @ Marlins

Mar. 4, Houston Astros @ Marlins

Mar. 5, Toronto Blue Jays @ Marlins

Mar. 6, Miami Marlins @ Cardinals

Mar. 7, New York Mets @ Marlins

Mar. 8, Houston Astros @ Cardinals

Mar. 9, Atlanta Braves @ Cardinals

Mar. 10, New York Mets @ Marlins

Mar. 11, Washington Nationals @ Marlins

Mar. 12, Houston Astros @ Cardinals

Mar. 13, St. Louis Cardinals @ Marlins

Mar. 14, Houston Astros @ Marlins

Mar. 15, Miami Marlins @ Cardinals

Mar. 16, New York Mets @ Cardinals

Mar. 17, St. Louis Cardinals @ Marlins

Mar. 18, Washington Nationals @ Cardinals

Mar. 19, Houston Astros @ Marlins

Mar. 20, New York Mets @ Cardinals

Mar. 21, Washington Nationals @ Cardinals

Mar. 22, St. Louis Cardinals @ Marlins

Mar. 23, Houston Astros @ Cardinals

Mar. 24, Boston Red Sox @ Marlins

Mar. 25, Washington Nationals @ Marlins

Mar. 26, New York Mets @ Cardinals

Mar. 27, Washington Nationals @ Cardinals

Mar. 28, New York Mets @ Marlins

*Schedule is subject to change

About Jupiter Stadium, LTD:

Opened in 1998, this $28 million complex/stadium is specially designed to house two Major League and two Minor League Baseball Teams. The stadium is home to the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals for Spring Training. The Florida State League's Jupiter Hammerheads (Class A Advanced Affiliate of the Miami Marlins) and Palm Beach Cardinals (Class A Advanced Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) make their home at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium from April through September. This year-round facility can accommodate the smallest birthday party to the largest corporate outing, while never forgetting that each and every fan is our most important product.

