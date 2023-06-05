Mets Action-Packed Home Stand Starts Tuesday vs. Daytona

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park Tuesday-Sunday for an action-packed six-day home stand vs. the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds affiliate).

Tuesday-Saturday games begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (opens on game days at 3 p.m.).

Highlighting the home stand is Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday with postgame fireworks. The Mets will wear special jerseys featuring a Marvel-ized Mets logo. Captain America will make an appearance in the crowd. Fans are encouraged to wear Super Hero or villain costumes.

The following is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the upcoming series vs. the Tortugas:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

-14th Annual Mike Picano Senior All Star Game: The best prep players from the Treasure Coast will be on display at Clover Park. First pitch is 2 p.m. (gates open at 1:30 p.m.). A ticket to the All Star game is also good for the St. Lucie game.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-School Employee Appreciation Night: All school employees can get a free ticket at the box office by showing school ID (any school district).

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud Light draft at the concession stand, $2 Bud and Bud Light aluminum bottles (16 oz.), $2 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn. Kids run the bases after the game.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night: The Mets will wear special jerseys featuring their unique Marvel-inspired logo. The jerseys will be up for auction at stluciemets.com/auction with all proceeds going to Florida Special Olympics. Special Olympics athletes receive a free ticket. All kids will get a bobblehead or a Funko Pop. Fans are encourage to wear Super Hero or villain costumes. There will be Marvel related music, contests and in-game entertainment.

-Postgame fireworks.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Sunday Brunch: $25 per person ($15 boozy brunch optional add on for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys). Brunch package can be purchased at stluciemets.com.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn.

