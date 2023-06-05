Mighty Mussels to Flex Super Hero Skills at 'Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night' on June 9

June 5, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels will be flexing the baseball team's Super Hero skills during its second annual Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on June 9.

Players will be sporting special-edition Marvel Super Hero-inspired jerseys, which offer Marvel's own twist on the Mighty Mussels' logo and color scheme. After the game, jerseys will be auctioned to support Mussel Up for Southwest Florida, the team's new charitable arm. Mighty Mussels fans and Marvel enthusiasts also will enjoy special Marvel-themed activities and promotions throughout the game.

The Mighty Mussels are among 96 Minor League Baseball teams participating in Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond through MiLB's partnership with Marvel Entertainment. Mighty Mussels fans also can purchase a Marvel-themed baseball hat and Thor T-shirt through the team's online store.

The June 9 game also is Youth Sports Night, when Southwest Florida's youth and amateur sports teams can receive special group ticket packages. There will be a fireworks show after the game.

The next day, the Mighty Mussels game on June 10 will feature additional family-friendly gameday promotions, including Bark in the Park, a free baseball clinic for children and Beer Fest for adults.

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com. Upcoming gameday promotions include:

Tuesday, June 6 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Publix 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesdays: Fans can purchase BOGO tickets at the box office by showing a Publix receipt from the past two weeks.

Two for Tuesday: The concession stand has 2-for-1 offers on beer, soda and hotdogs.

Wednesday, June 7 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Dollar Dog Night: Hot dogs cost just $1 at the concession stand.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Silver Sluggers Night: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 seltzers and wine at the game.

Thursday, June 8 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

$1 & $2 Beer Night: 12-ounce cans are $1 and 12-ounce drafts are $2.

Friday, June 9 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night: Players will wear custom jerseys, which will be auctioned after the game, and fans can enjoy special Marvel-themed activities at the ballpark.

Youth Sports Night: All SWFL youth and amateur teams can receive special group ticket packages by emailing dlauer@mightymussels.com.

Village of Estero Night: Estero residents, business leaders and government officials will be recognized at the game.

Fireworks: The Mighty Mussels' pyrotechnics teams will light up the sky after the final out.

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 10 (First pitch: 6 p.m.)

Beer Fest: For $30, fans can get a ticket to the baseball game and admission into Beer Fest, which features samples of more than 50 beers from local and national brewers.

Play Ball Kids Clinic: Children ages 4 to 12 can participate in a free instructional clinic from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required at bit.ly/3IjHbnx.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a pair of Mighty Mussels socks.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Sunday, June 11 (First pitch: noon)

Sunday Brunch: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for just $15.

Mussel Up for Reading: SWFL students who reach their reading goals at school will receive a free ticket at the box office.

Kids Club Sunday: Children 14 and under can join the Mussels Sprouts and get free tickets to Sunday games and a T-shirt.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2023

Mighty Mussels to Flex Super Hero Skills at 'Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night' on June 9 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.