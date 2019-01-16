Mesilla Valley Transportation & El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation to Award $15,000 to Area Las Cruces Non-Profits

January 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





EL PASO - Mesilla Valley Transportation and the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation are kicking off the New Year by awarding 10 local non-profit organizations $1,500 each during a celebration at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 17th at the Mesilla Valley Transportation corporate offices. The donations are from the sales of the Mesilla Valley Transportation 50/50 Raffle sold during the Chihuahuas 2018 season.

"We are just happy to help these organizations in our community that are out there every day helping those in need. It's a great feeling," said Royal Jones, President & CEO of Mesilla Valley Transportation.

The El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation and Mesilla Valley Transportation started the 50/50 raffle partnership during the 2018 baseball season. As part of the 50/50 raffle, fans are able to purchase a ticket with the winner receiving half of the jackpot total from the respective game's raffle ticket sales. The other half of the jackpot benefits the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation which supports numerous charities and non-profit organizations in the local community - 10 of which are receiving proceeds from sales on January 17th.

"We are proud to partner with Mesilla Valley Transportation and award $15,000 from the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation to support local non-profit organizations," said MountainStar Sports Group Sr. Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "Mesilla Valley Transportation has been a great partner on our 50/50 raffle program and we appreciate their vision and effort to be involved in our communities."

The following beneficiaries that will receive the award on Thursday include: KidSight Vision Screening Program, La Casa Inc., Mesilla Valley Christian School, New Mexico Elks Association Cerebral Palsy Commission, Mesilla Valley Hospice, Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico, Tutti Bambini, Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico, and Revolution 120.

